5 Inactive WWE superstars and when they're expected back on-screen

There are a number of stars who are currently on the sidelines

There are currently a number of WWE stars who are on the sidelines after suffering injuries in the ring and WWE have been forced to push feuds and storylines forward without them because they're expected to be out of action for an undetermined amount of time.

Even the biggest stars in the company right now, like Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Braun Strowman have been forced onto the sidelines in the past and have since been able to return to the company and pick up where they left off.

It is hoped that many of the stars who have been missing from WWE TV in recent weeks will be able to do the same when they are medically cleared to compete, but here is all that is known about their injuries and return dates at present.

#5. Jason Jordan

Jason Jordan has been out of action since February

Jason Jordan is the only triple crown Tag Team Champion in WWE and he was the man who stepped in to help Seth Rollins when his former partner Dean Ambrose was injured last year. Jordan was scheduled to be part of a WrestleMania match with The Kingslayer before he too was sidelined with a neck injury back in February.

Jordan's injury required surgery and he has since been forced to rehab the injury but it was reported recently that he was looking to return to the ring in the near future. A report from WrestlingInc last week stated that the former Raw Tag Team Champion was scheduled to return to the ring in July, which means that he could play a huge part in this year's SummerSlam and possibly pick up where he left off in his feud with Seth Rollins.