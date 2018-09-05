Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Incredible Confrontations That Could Happen Before WrestleMania 35

Rimika Saini
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.01K   //    05 Sep 2018, 14:09 IST

The Underta
The Undertaker shocked the world on Monday Night Raw

Despite being a predictable show, WWE Monday Night Raw was able to gravitate tremendous attention from the mainstream audience, particularly due to an intense heated confrontation between two of industry's greatest icons.

Since both the superstars have carried the company on their shoulders for almost three decades, it's a damn shame that the company has failed to entice such anticipation for their current product.

While advancing the narrative to deliver a solid show is equally important, but WWE's lackluster way of booking heated segments have diminished superstars' credibility.

Considering how Undertaker's confrontation with HBK was possibly the most intense segments of the entire year, there's bound to be more such interactions before we head to 2019.

With WWE already having plans for WrestleMania 35, there's a strong possibility that these superstars will confront each other before they head to a collision course, at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Here are the 5 incredible confrontations that could happen before WrestleMania 35

#1 Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair

This co
This could be electric

Ronda Rousey's meteoric rise to the world of professional wrestling has been successful in establishing her as one of the most decorated female wrestlers in this industry.

While she was vehemently criticized for her lack of in-ring abilities before, the Rowdy One took the world by storm by delivering back-to-back sensational performances.

Since the Raw Women's Champion is ruling the WWE, there's bound to be a time when the company pushes the envelope for an incredible dream encounter.

With WrestleMania 35 rumors running rampant, the original plan is for Ronda Rousey to square off against Charlotte at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Both the superstars have been successful in representing their respective brands, and if they are definitely squaring off in MetLife Stadium, then there's a strong possibility that these two will be engaged in a heated confrontation before it all rolls down.



Rimika Saini
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
that which is empty, is inexhaustible.
