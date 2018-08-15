5 Incredible feuds that must happen after SummerSlam

The Franchise may topple the Demon King

The biggest party of the summer will be aired live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York this Sunday, and the WWE creative team must have some advanced narrative already in the works, after we are done with the show.

Presently, there's no denying that the blue brand has an edge over the red brand as far as quality storytelling is concerned.

With both the RAW and SmackDown brands engaging in a fierce contest, in a bid to outdo one another, the general consensus is that this summer's sports-entertainment extravaganza will most definitely help the WWE Universe's experience to reach a crescendo.

Many dream feuds are yet to see the light of the day, and if the company coerces its creative team to divert their attention to more narratives which pander to current fan-demands, the complexion of the business can shift for the better, in terms of both interest and critical appraisal.

Dean Ambrose's return and Paul Heyman's unknown future have opened the doors for a lot of different stories after we are done with SummerSlam.

Here are the 5 feuds that must happen after SummerSlam--

#1 Brother Nero vs. Andrade 'Cien' Almas

This has money written all over it

In no way am I saying that the Charismatic Enigma must get off our television sets in order to bring a more refreshing Brother Nero on screen.

However, judging by the current narrative surrounding Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton, it seems likely that the Apex Predator would eventually erase the Enigma. In other words, a devastating beat-down at the hands of Randy Orton at WWE SummerSlam could spark a change in Jeff's mental state, which in turn may bring us the return of "Brother Nero", this time on WWE TV.

Additionally, if that's the case, then we could be heading towards a more pacy and engaging narrative on the blue brand. Brother Nero feuding against Andrade 'Cien' Almas would be terrific and has money written all over it.

The clash could certainly elevate top prospect Almas, and bring some legitimate attention towards him.

Jeff Hardy's maniacal mannerisms as Brother Nero gravitate a lot of attention; and a more defined feud between the two superstars could very well be engaging and fresh after SummerSlam.

