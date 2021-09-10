5 incredible MSG WWE television moments

WWE returns to the iconic Madison Square Garden this Friday for Super SmackDown live on FOX.

The show marks the first live WWE televised event inside "The World's Most Famous Arena" since back-to-back episodes of Monday Night RAW and SmackDown LIVE in 2019.

WWE has an illustrious history inside The Garden, with some of the most iconic moments in company history taking place at the iconic arena. These date all the way back to the early 1950s with Jess McMahon and Vincent J. McMahon promoting events inside Madison Square Garden.

But it's not just WWE pay-per-view events that have taken place inside the World's Most Famous Arena.

Several episodes of WWE RAW and SmackDown, as well as other televised specials, have aired from Madison Square Garden. This has led to some of WWE's most iconic television moments taking place inside The Garden.

With that in mind, let's take a look at 5 incredible Madison Square Garden WWE television moments.

#5 Kane removes his mask (WWE RAW 2003)

WWE Hall of Famer Kane made his debut in 1997 as the mysterious, menacing younger brother of The Undertaker.

The storyline at the time explained that Kane had been horrifically burned as a child. The burns came at the hands of his older brother, who accidentally started a fire at the funeral home owned by their parents, who both perished in the blaze.

Years later, Kane was in the midst of a feud with Triple H on Monday Night RAW in 2002. The rivalry culminated in a main event match on RAW from Madison Square Garden with Triple H's World Heavyweight Championship on the line.

The Game successfully defeated The Big Red Machine to retain his title. Per a pre-match stipulation, Kane was forced to remove his mask for the first time.

Kane's face reveal shockingly proved that his scars were purely psychological and that the majority of his hair was attached to the mask too.

After removing the mask, The Big Red Machine violently attacked his tag team partner Rob Van Dam as Monday Night RAW went off the air.

Edited by Abhinav Singh