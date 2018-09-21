5 incredible ways to end Shawn Michaels' WWE career at WrestleMania 35

Abid Khan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.31K // 21 Sep 2018, 22:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

How to stop the show with the Show-Stopper?

Over the years, WWE have brought different stories to the table, but are yet to develop a superstar that can exceed the stardom and athleticism of Shawn Michaels.

The Show-Stopper is possibly the greatest thing to ever happen to the wrestling industry, and will go down in history as an untouchable entity who had an unending desire to steal every damn show.

While The Undertaker did end HBK's career at WrestleMania 25, there are significant publications that have almost confirmed that Michaels could be returning to in-ring action soon enough.

Considering that he still has some unfinished business with The Undertaker, The Heartbreak Kid is rumored to team-up with Triple H to settle his business with The Undertaker and Kane at WWE Crown Jewel.

Since HBK is almost confirmed to perform in Saudi Arabia, this news has ascended the fans' interest in his journey, with a large proportion of the audience wanting The Show-Stopper to end his career at WrestleMania 35.

So, without further ado, lets dive deep and predict the 5 fantastic ways to end Shawn Michaels' career at WrestleMania 35.

#1 The Protege steps up to challenge the Mentor to fulfill a life-long ambition in a Career Vs Career Match

A correct way to end a career

In case you didn't know, Daniel Bryan before becoming a modern wrestling sensation for the audience was just a normal guy training under the wings of HBK.

Everything that he understands about professional wrestling is because of the experiential guidance of The Show-Stopper.

Since they went back and forth at each other during Daniel Bryan's rise in the world of WWE in 2013, The Beard has always had a dream of clashing with his mentor in a thrilling bout at WrestleMania.

Considering that The Show-Stopper might be interested in working more feuds after Crown Jewel, a fantastic showdown with Daniel Bryan could happen, and might be the best thing for HBK to close the curtains with.

Since the story is already there on the table, the company could book a classic at WrestleMania 35, with the Mentor vowing to end the Protege he made.

1 / 5 NEXT