5 Indications That Dean Ambrose Could Still Turn Heel

The ongoing story may be far from over, even now!

Dean Ambrose seemed flustered and agitated throughout the course of this week's RAW episode. There were misunderstandings with Seth Rollins and Ambrose even got into a shoving contest with The Kingslayer. However, as they say, all's well that ends well. The evening ended with The Shield standing tall, proud and triumphant.

However, I do have a feeling that Ambrose could still turn in the coming weeks. And in this article, I shall name 5 reasons why this could potentially be the case. Feel free to chime in with your thoughts and comments in the comments section below.

Is a heel turn from Ambrose something you would personally like to see? Is it time for The Shield to break up again?

Is the happy fairytale ending from this week's episode not meant to last?

#5 He still doesn't have a title

This sight would make just about any wrestler upset

The primary bone of contention for Dean Ambrose being upset with his brothers is that he doesn't have a title. And this is still the case, even though the group seems to be on the very same page. The Hounds of Justice own the two top titles on RAW right now. Unfortunately, Ambrose does not have a singles title.

All that he needs to do to be in the running for a Championship is to turn on his brethren. And the fact of the matter is that he's a qualified singles superstar, who's playing second fiddle to his superstar friends. He was the top dog on SmackDown Live, immediately after the most recent brand split.

This could potentially be the fuel that ignites the fire for Dean Ambrose's eventual heel turn, where he turns on his brothers. And this could yield big dividends for the Lunatic Fringe.

