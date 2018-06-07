Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Indications that Natalya will win the women's Money In The Bank match

Will Natalya win the MITB contract and feud with Ronda Rousey?

Danny Hart
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 07 Jun 2018, 22:00 IST
1.89K

Na
Natalya is one of eight participants in the women's Money In The Bank match

The 2018 WWE women’s Money In The Bank ladder match will feature four participants from Raw (Natalya, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss and Ember Moon) and four participants from SmackDown Live (Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Naomi and Lana).

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

As of the time of writing, there isn’t a clear favourite to win the women’s contract but many fans have suggested that Natalya could be a dark horse to leave Chicago with the briefcase on 17 June after she won a Fatal 4-Way on Raw to qualify for the match.

“The Queen of Hearts” took part in the first two women’s Money In The Bank ladder matches in 2017, losing out to Carmella on both occasions, but her chances of claiming a victory this year appear to be significantly better.

In this article, let’s take a look at the five biggest indications yet that the former SmackDown Women’s champion will outlast the competition to walk away as the 2018 Ms. Money In The Bank.

#5 Ronda Rousey friendship

R
Ronda Rousey will face Nia Jax for the Raw Women's Championship at Money In The Bank

When it was confirmed that Ronda Rousey was joining WWE as a full-time roster member, one imagined that the former UFC champ would feud with the higher-profile, more marketable names of the women’s division such as Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss.

However, following her initial storyline with Stephanie McMahon and Triple H, “The Baddest Woman On The Planet” was involved in a somewhat underwhelming spat between Mickie James and Natalya, seemingly as a way to tell the audience that she and Nattie have been training together.

It seemed like a bit of a waste for someone with Rousey’s star power to get involved in Natalya’s business for multiple weeks in a row – unless, of course, it leads to a rivalry between the two women at some point in the future.

“The Queen of Hearts” has already stated in a promo on Raw that she and Rousey will both walk away victorious at Money In The Bank, teasing the possibility that Nattie could cash in the MITB contract on her friend.

Page 1 of 5 Next
WWE Money in the Bank Natalya Ronda Rousey
Top Candidates to Win the Women's Money in the Bank
RELATED STORY
3 Bold Predictions For WWE Money in the Bank
RELATED STORY
Predicting the other 6 qualifiers for the women's Money...
RELATED STORY
Ranking the chances of Each Competitor in the Women's...
RELATED STORY
5 iconic images from past Money in the Bank events
RELATED STORY
5 Unexpected Money in the Bank Winners
RELATED STORY
Six WWE superstars with the highest number of Money in...
RELATED STORY
5 Wrestlers with the best record at the Money In The Bank...
RELATED STORY
5 things WWE must do at the Money In The Bank pay-per-view
RELATED STORY
5 former Money In The Bank winners: where are they now?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us