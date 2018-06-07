5 Indications that Natalya will win the women's Money In The Bank match

Will Natalya win the MITB contract and feud with Ronda Rousey?

Natalya is one of eight participants in the women's Money In The Bank match

The 2018 WWE women’s Money In The Bank ladder match will feature four participants from Raw (Natalya, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss and Ember Moon) and four participants from SmackDown Live (Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Naomi and Lana).

As of the time of writing, there isn’t a clear favourite to win the women’s contract but many fans have suggested that Natalya could be a dark horse to leave Chicago with the briefcase on 17 June after she won a Fatal 4-Way on Raw to qualify for the match.

“The Queen of Hearts” took part in the first two women’s Money In The Bank ladder matches in 2017, losing out to Carmella on both occasions, but her chances of claiming a victory this year appear to be significantly better.

In this article, let’s take a look at the five biggest indications yet that the former SmackDown Women’s champion will outlast the competition to walk away as the 2018 Ms. Money In The Bank.

#5 Ronda Rousey friendship

Ronda Rousey will face Nia Jax for the Raw Women's Championship at Money In The Bank

When it was confirmed that Ronda Rousey was joining WWE as a full-time roster member, one imagined that the former UFC champ would feud with the higher-profile, more marketable names of the women’s division such as Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss.

However, following her initial storyline with Stephanie McMahon and Triple H, “The Baddest Woman On The Planet” was involved in a somewhat underwhelming spat between Mickie James and Natalya, seemingly as a way to tell the audience that she and Nattie have been training together.

It seemed like a bit of a waste for someone with Rousey’s star power to get involved in Natalya’s business for multiple weeks in a row – unless, of course, it leads to a rivalry between the two women at some point in the future.

“The Queen of Hearts” has already stated in a promo on Raw that she and Rousey will both walk away victorious at Money In The Bank, teasing the possibility that Nattie could cash in the MITB contract on her friend.