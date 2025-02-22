5 Indications that Triple H has given up on Dominik Mysterio in WWE

Dominik Mysterio is arguably one of the most hated heels in WWE. Fans loudly boo him any time he appears on weekly television. The jeers are even more deafening whenever the young star tries to speak.

While he's been prominently featured during his Judgment Day tenure, Dominik has not had tangible success in terms of championships. He's been involved with Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and other top faces of RAW.

Despite the spotlight, he's usually on the losing end. It could be for an eventual face turn once he's done with the Judgment Day.

However, for now, many believe that his booking has been suspect. Triple H may have given up on Dominik Mysterio for the next five reasons.

#5. His string of recent losses

If Triple H had huge plans for Dominik Mysterio at some point, he'd be winning most of his matches. That's not the case. Gunther, Damian Priest, and AJ Styles have all defeated Dirty Dom in recent contests.

In fact, his last televised win was against Priest on the October 29 episode of RAW last year. For perspective, Dominik hasn't won a meaningful match in over three months.

Even though he beat Priest last October, it came with assistance from his cronies in The Judgment Day. If he cannot win meaningful matches by himself, it may be a sign of a lack of faith from Triple H and WWE bookers.

#4. His chemistry with Liv Morgan is going nowhere

Once Liv Morgan and Dominik turned on Ripley and became a couple at SummerSlam, they were on the rise. The incessant displays of love were off-putting, which was the entire point.

Both stars played their parts extremely well, causing fans to groan whenever they appeared. Dom also helped Morgan keep her title and win other big victories. While that part of the relationship is still in full swing, the chemistry feels forced, unlike with Ripley.

Morgan acts like a lovestruck puppy, but Dom returns the favor. The chemistry was there initially but has dissipated over the last few months.

#3. Mostly used to put over returning WWE stars

Long-time veterans such as The Miz, Natalya, Shayna Baszler, and formerly Dolph Ziggler were all used to get younger and rising stars over. It's a way for newer faces to prove they belong while also providing an important role for reliable performers.

However, for Dominik, he is often the stepping stone for returning veterans. Dirty Dom fell to Randy Orton a few months ago, and he lost to CM Punk during live events.

The former NXT North American Champion recently confronted AJ Styles, losing to him the following week. If there were plans for the younger Mysterio, we'd have seen some evidence of them by now. With seemingly no long-term plans in WWE, Dominik is in a holding pattern until things drastically change in The Judgment Day.

#2. Not being consistently booked at WWE PLEs

When The Judgment Day was at full strength, Dominik Mysterio was the fourth-most important member of the group. He did all he could to help Priest, Finn Balor, and Ripley keep their gold.

He did the same for Balor and JD McDonagh during their World Tag Team Championship reign. That was the main role he served on many premium live events. Turning on Ripley and Priest should have netted Dirty Dom more chances for his own opportunities. That hasn't been the case.

Dominik only wrestled on two PLEs in 2024, and both were tag team contests. The first was alongside Santos Escobar against Rey Mysterio and Andrade at WrestleMania 40.

His last PLE appearance was alongside Morgan against Ripley and Priest at the Bash in Berlin at the end of August. If he were a priority for Triple H, he would have had at least one or two singles matches for himself at big WWE events.

#1. The most-hated character who hasn't won a mid-card title on main roster

When a WWE star is on fire as a heel or face, it usually leads to a run with a championship. LA Knight and Jey Uso were on fire over the last two years. Both won mid-card gold. They also both lost their titles but maintained their popularity.

When Jey lost his championship, it would have made perfect sense for Dominik to win the belt. He was still hated, which would have garnered more sympathy for Jey. Triple H instead chose Bron Breakker for the honor.

Even though his booking has been atrocious, Shinsuke Nakamura did the same with LA Knight. If WWE were serious about giving a big push to a young star like Carmelo Hayes or Dominik, they would have dethroned those popular stars.

