5 indie match-ups for Randy Orton

Here are our five dream matches that Randy Orton could have against indie wrestlers.

If you’ve taken a step away from the world of professional wrestling over the last six weeks or so, you’ve missed a lot. John Cena is coming back, the Superstar Shake-Up didn’t really work out and Randy Orton waged war on the entire independent scene. That last one is what we’re going to be focusing on, as you’ve probably worked out by now.

Orton at his core is one of the most crisp and refined wrestlers that the WWE has seen in the last few decades. He makes every single thing that he does inside the squared circle look easy, and by default that usually makes the other superstar(s) look better as a result. Still, there’s more to the business than that which is what Randy fails to understand.

The Viper took it upon himself a while back to comment on indie wrestlers and all of their high flying moves, mocking them using terms such as “dive” and “headlock” in a comparative manner. As you can imagine some people reacted badly to that, and therefore we decided it’d be a good idea to fantasise over the possible grudge matches Randy could have because of this.

#5 Bully Ray

Will Bubba come back to haunt The Viper?

The main target of Orton’s online tirade was Bully Ray, also known as Bubba Ray Dudley. Orton went for Ray because of his age and what he was doing on the indies, and to say it sparked a reaction would be an understatement. Still, we’re positive that they’ll put the whole ordeal behind them and are ready to move on right?

We don’t really care because the smart money says they should have a match. It’d be even better if it was Orton going into enemy territory on the indies, but that may be a step too far in this instance.

Either way, we’re positive that they’d have good chemistry together, and the promos would be amazing.