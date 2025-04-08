5 Infamous botches in WWE’s WrestleMania history

WrestleMania 41 is just a few weeks away, and it is expected to deliver epic matches and iconic moments that will leave the WWE Universe in awe.

Nonetheless, even professional wrestling’s granddaddy of them all is still prone to mishaps. Over the years, WrestleMania has had its fair share of those unexpected in-ring blunders that are cringe-worthy and, in some instances, change the course of a match.

Some Mania botches fade into obscurity, but some have been etched into the pages of WWE’s history books.

#5. Batista tripping on his entrance

Batista and Triple H during their match at WrestleMania 35. (Image credits: wwe.com)

In his final wrestling match, former WWE Superstar Batista faced off against Triple H, and what better avenue to settle it than in a No Holds Barred Match at WrestleMania 35?

On his way to the ring, the six-time world champion tripped on the ropes, resulting in him stumbling into the ring. Despite what happened, the match went as planned, and The Animal went on to lose the match due to Ric Flair’s outside interference.

The Animal would reveal the following day that he had officially retired from professional wrestling.

#4. Brock Lesnar’s Shooting Star Press

Brock Lesnar and Kurt Angle fought for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 19 back in 2003.

There was a spot during the match where Lesnar attempted to perform a Shooting Star Press from the top rope. However, he somewhat miscalculated the distance and landed awkwardly on his head.

The Beast Incarnate was dazed after performing the high-risk move, and the match was almost discontinued. Angle sprung to action and guided Lesnar, allowing him to perform an F5 for the win.

#3. The Undertaker’s dive mishap

The Undertaker was pitted against Shawn Michaels at WM 25. (Image credits: wwe.com)

Even The Deadman himself had an infamous botch during his match at WrestleMania 25, and it was a scary one.

It was a clash for the ages as he was pitted against fellow WWE Legend Shawn Michaels. The botch happened when Michaels was at ringside, and ‘Taker performed a suicide dive over the ropes. The Heartbreak Kid attempted to pull a cameraman to break the fall, but the move was still very much off.

The Deadman’s high-risk maneuver overshot, resulting in him hitting the padded floor headfirst.

Fortunately, The Undertaker did not suffer any serious injuries as the match continued, and The Phenom took home the huge win.

#2. Ronda Rousey’s pin confusion

WrestleMania 35 featured the first-ever women’s match to main-event the PLE. It was a Winner Takes All Triple Threat Match, which showcased Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch.

Despite such a milestone, how it ended left both fans and commentators confused. The scenario was Lynch pinning Rousey, but the latter’s shoulders were not fully flat on the canvas. The Man went on to win both the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Championships as conversations flew around about the finish.

#1. The Late cue botch WrestleMania VIII

Hulk Hogan and Sid Justice headlined Mania’s eighth installment in 1992, and just like the previous entry, the match also ended in a botch.

The ending of the match did not go as planned, as Papa Shango was supposed to interfere by breaking Hogan’s pin after delivering his signature leg drop to Justice. Shango miscalculated his cue, and this left Justice to improvise and kick out from it.

Hogan still went on to win the match.

