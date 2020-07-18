5 Influential WWE women you may have forgotten about

This week marks five years since the Women's Revolution arrived on the main roster in the form of Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair. The three women kick-started the change that has since allowed women to main event WrestleMania, stage their own pay-per-view, and unveil Women's Tag Team Championships.

Whilst the start of the Women's Revolution arguably took place at a different time depending on opinion. The strongest opinion seems to link the revolution to the #GiveDivasAChance trend on Twitter.

Whilst there are many theories when it comes to the origins of the WWE Revolution, there are many women who helped to pave the way throughout their careers but are yet to return to be part of the revolution itself.

Here are just five influential women who have seemingly been forgotten by the company in recent years.

#5 Eve Torres

Eve Torres is a former Divas Champion and the final winner of the annual Diva Search competition. Torres went on to become one of the stars in the Women's Division throughout her time with the company, and despite being seen as an ambassador for the company, she is yet to return.

Torres requested her release from WWE back in 2013 so that she could focus on the Gracie Women Empowered Self-defense program and has also gone on to start a family.

Torres regularly heads to the Performance Center to help train the women in her brand of self-defense, but interestingly the former Champion hasn't been part of the Women's Revolution on WWE TV. Torres is still in fantastic shape and could have made a return as part of the Women's Royal Rumble or the Women's WrestleMania battle royal, but WWE hasn't yet put in the call.

Torres was one of the women who helped pave the way in her short WWE career but hasn't been named as one of the women who kick-started the revolution.