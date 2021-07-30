5 injured or inactive Superstars WWE is missing

WWE is hurtling towards SummerSlam and the company is looking to have all hands on deck, both in the build-up and on the show itself. This is to make the company's big summer show as memorable as possible.

Recently several wrestlers have returned to the company after prolonged absences, like Finn Balor, Goldberg, Keith Lee and, of course, The Champ John Cena.

However, there are several WWE Superstars who are yet to return from injury or absence that the company could really do with as it builds towards such a big SummerSlam.

Here are five injured or inactive WWE Superstars that the company is missing.

#5. Sasha Banks is star power that WWE needs

Sasha Banks featured on the new WWE programs next to John Cena and Roman Reigns

Sasha Banks hasn't been seen since losing the SmackDown Women's Title to Bianca Belair during night one of this year's WrestleMania, but WWE could really do with her coming back.

Not only is Sasha Banks one of the top stars of WWE's women's division with mainstream appeal and a devoted fanbase, but she's also the most credible opponent for Belair at SummerSlam.

Yes, WWE has added a ton of talent to SmackDown with Shotzi Blackheart, Toni Storm, Tegan Nox and Naomi. But the biggest match you could do with Bianca Belair at SummerSlam is a rematch of the history-making 'Mania bout with Banks.

#4. Bayley carried WWE SmackDown's Women's divisions during the pandemic era

Can’t wait to watch #smackdown it’s gonna be sooo fun 🤬 thanks to you little punks pic.twitter.com/Ns6zvilUf4 — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 23, 2021

If Sasha Banks is raw star power for the women's division, then Bayley is the heart and soul of it. The Role Model had an incredible run during the ThunderDome era of WWE and has been one of WWE's most consistently great performers.

The fact that she has picked up an injury and will be out for nine months, missing the return of WWE crowds and also missing this year's must-see SummerSlam is a personal tragedy for her, but also a big loss to WWE.

