5 injured WWE Superstars who could return ahead of WrestleMania 39

Following Triple H's rise as the Head of Creative, WWE has been busy adding some top names to their roster. The likes of Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano have all returned to the company and lent their star power and experience to the product.

WWE fans can't wait for these superstars to lock horns with their favorites on the roster. In the case of some injured fan-favorites, they will have to wait a bit longer. With some top stars set to return from injury sooner rather than later, the excitement is palpable.

Every performer in the company will want to be part of the first WrestleMania under HHH. Those backstage will be hoping that the sidelined superstars can return and compete at the show. As such, we look at five injured WWE Superstars who could return ahead of WrestleMania 39.

#5 On our list of injured WWE Superstars who could return ahead of WrestleMania 39: Edge

Edge's attack at the hands of The Judgment Day saw him put out of commission. He suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain and will be on the sidelines for an unknown amount of time. It will be a race against time for him with regard to a WrestleMania 39 appearance, but we are pretty sure he will make it.

Edge is one of the most popular stars on the WWE roster. As such, fans will want to see him perform on the Grandest Stage of them All. The Rated-R Superstar may not be around for much longer, and that is why we hope he returns with a bang at 'Mania and puts on a show.

#4 Big E

Ettore “Big E” Ewen @WWEBigE Update! My C1 isn’t ossifying (forming bone) quite yet. The current plan is to get more scans at the one year mark & see how it’s progressing. The great news is I feel tremendous & surgery is off the table. Update! My C1 isn’t ossifying (forming bone) quite yet. The current plan is to get more scans at the one year mark & see how it’s progressing. The great news is I feel tremendous & surgery is off the table.

Big E suffered a horrific neck injury months ago. While at one point it looked like a potential career-ender, doctors suggested that he would wrestle again. He is now working on his recovery and return to WWE, and that could happen by the time WrestleMania 39 rolls around.

E has been sorely missed by fans and his New Day stablemates. He was one of the best performers on the roster before his unfortunate injury. Triple H will be hoping he returns before The Show of Shows and takes up a major spot on the card.

#3 Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch is currently on the sidelines after picking up a shoulder injury at SummerSlam earlier this year. She hasn't wrestled since then despite turning face at the show, which suggests that WWE had plans for her before her knock put a damper on things.

Reports stated that Lynch was backstage on RAW this week to watch her husband Seth Rollins defend his newly-won United States Championship. This suggests that The Man is close to a return, with a comeback before WrestleMania 39 looking likely. We cannot wait for her to step up to Ronda Rousey and challenge her to a one-on-one match at the Showcase of the Immortals.

#2 Randy Orton

Randy Orton suffered a back injury at the hands of The Bloodline after wrestling in a tag team title unification match in May. He has been out of action since then, with his injury putting the hot RK-Bro act on hold.

Orton is reportedly out for the rest of the year, but 2023 is a different story. He could be another superstar whose rehab schedule ends before WrestleMania 39. As such, The Viper could very well make a mega comeback during the buildup to the show and RKO the hapless fools who get in his way. A reunion with Matt Riddle and a rematch against The Usos could also be on the cards.

#1 Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes suffered a torn pectoral muscle before his Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins in June. The way he wrestled that match was beyond us, but it quickly became clear that he would have to take some time off and heal. While a return date hasn't been scheduled yet, it is extremely likely that he will be back before WrestleMania 39.

Rhodes' star power is so high that he could find himself in the main event of 'Mania. He has been sorely missed by WWE and the fans, and nothing would please the industry in general other than seeing him back in the ring. With Roman Reigns running out of credible challengers, he could end up facing The American Nightmare in 2023. Now that could be an all-timer of a main event.

Poll : 0 votes