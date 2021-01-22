5 Interesting angles involving Finn Balor that must happen in WWE – Much-awaited reunion, big revenge match in the making, and more

Finn Balor is, without a doubt, one of the most talented Superstars in WWE today. He has the perfect amalgamation of in-ring skills and charismatic persona – something that performers need to put up a good spectacle. While Balor is enjoying his time on NXT, one can’t help but think a few possible storylines that will allow Balor to explore his full potential in WWE.

In this article, we will take a look at five interesting storylines involving Finn Balor that should be booked in WWE. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

"They stopped manufacturing the cloth that I'm cut from" pic.twitter.com/Df4ZBnoZUg — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) January 14, 2021

#5 Finn Balor joins forces with The Undisputed Era

This alliance will surely dominate on WWE NXT

After Finn Balor won the WWE NXT Championship, two of his best defenses were against Kyle O’Reilly. Both Superstars shared brilliant chemistry inside the ring, and their in-ring battle exceeded all expectations. In fact, Balor even acknowledged both his matches and looked beyond satisfied with the performances.

Finn Balor was equally brilliant in his feud with Adam Cole, especially if you consider that both these Superstars were heels at the time. Owing to the history shared between all these Superstars that dates back to their pre-WWE days, it would be fair to say that all the members of The Undisputed Era will work very well alongside Balor.

This is something that fans have wanted to see ever since Finn Balor returned to NXT. Currently, he is feuding with Pete Dunne, and both are bound to lock horns in a title match at the upcoming TakeOver in February. Their ongoing rivalry has also seen the likes of Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch involved which stacked the odds against Balor.

However, it was The Undisputed Era that came to Finn Balor’s aid, and now, he is set to team up with Kyle O’Reilly for a tag team match against Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. Given that Balor has already done what he needed to do with his second championship reign with the NXT title, it won’t be a surprise to see him lose his title to Dunne.

Once that happens, he will be free to work alongside The Undisputed Era. That will benefit each of The Undisputed Era members as Finn Balor is one of those performers who elevate anyone who shares the ring with him. It will also account for engaging segments and epic moments on NXT, which the Black and Gold brand needs on Wednesday nights.