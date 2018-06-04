5 Interesting backstage stories about The Rock
This is why Dwayne Johnson truly is "The Great One"!
With eight WWE world title reigns and millions of fans around the world, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has cemented his legacy as one of the greatest wrestling personalities of all time.
However, did you know that he almost followed up his back-to-back WrestleMania matches against John Cena with a blockbuster match against another Superstar at WrestleMania XXX? And have you ever heard where his “jabroni” insult originated from?
In this article, let’s take a look at five interesting backstage stories about The Rock that you might not have heard before.
#5 He met Hulk Hogan backstage as a kid
One of the greatest WWE backstage stories was told by The Rock himself during an interview with Kevin McCarthy, which you can see below, in 2017.
“The Most Electrifying Man In Sports Entertainment” revealed that he was sat at ringside during a match between Hulk Hogan and Paul Orndorff in the 1980s and, much to his delight, he caught Hogan’s headband.
Later in the night, he went backstage and showed the headband to his dad, Rocky Johnson, before introducing himself to Hogan, who took the headband back without knowing how much a young Dwayne Johnson wanted to keep it.
A few weeks later, “The Hulkster” had thousands of headbands made, so he signed one and gave it to Rocky Johnson to send back to the boy we now know as The Rock.