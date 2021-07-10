5 interesting facts you may not know about Terry Funk

When you hear the name Terry Funk, you instantly think of a legend that has given so much to professional wrestling.

The WWE Hall of Famer has had an incredible career. He's wrestled and won championships for promotions such as the NWA, ECW, WWE and All Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Regarded as the greatest of all-time by his friend Mick Foley, Funk is the son of the legendary Dory Funk who was also a professional wrestler based in Texas.

Terry Funk is the greatest wrestler I have ever seen. No one made it easier to believe than The Funker. — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) July 6, 2021

Following those words from Mick Foley, let's take a look at 5 things you may not know about Terry Funk.

#5. Terry Funk has appeared in a number of films

Terry Funk,co-starring alongside Patrick Swayze in the classic 1988 film Road House. pic.twitter.com/ucBX79FfOJ — Rasslin' History 101 (@WrestlingIsKing) March 24, 2019

That's right, The Funker is a movie star, and has appeared in a handful of films, including one that starred the blockbuster actor, Patrick Swayze.

Road House, released in 1989, had Terry Funk appear as the character Morgan. The film generated over 30 million dollars during its stint at the box office.

Not only has The Funker worked with Patrick Swayze, but also Sylvester Stallone in the film Over The Top from 1987.

As you can imagine, Terry Funk is well connected in the world of Hollywood.

#4. Terry Funk has released music

Terry Funk is a master of many talents, not only in the ring or on the movie screen, but also in the world of music.

Due to his popularity in Japan, Funk decided to release something for his fans, with the first being an LP entitled 'Texas Bronco' in 1983 it featured some interviews and some hits.

The second LP he released was by far his best. 'The Great Texan' was released in 1984 and featured Jimmy Hart and Eiji Nakahira. 'Barbara Streisand's Nose' was a popular hit from the LP.

Since then, we've not had any further hits released by The Funker.

#3. Terry Funk never really retires

Terry Funk in WWE

It's true what they say, you're never truly retired from professional wrestling. Just ask Shawn Michaels, or even Mark Henry, after he cut that jaw-dropping retirement promo a few years back.

In Terry Funk's case, his retirement path has been a little different. Funk first retired from the business in 1983 and has since been in and out of retirement.

Funk's many retirements became somewhat of a comical aspect of his glittering career given that he had retired so many times.

In fairness to The Funker, with what he has put his body through for our entertainment, there is no surprise there were days he woke up and thought he was done.

