5 Interesting facts you didn't know about Angel Garza

Angel Garza has been making a name for himself in NXT over the past few months, but it was only when the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion made his debut on Monday Night RAW last week that the attention of the WWE Universe turned in his direction.

Garza was promoted to the main roster following Andrade's recent suspension after he failed his first Wellness Policy test, since Zelina Vega would have been off-screen for an entire month and Humberto Carrillo wouldn't have been able to continue his feud on WWE's main brand.

It's been an interesting few months for Garza, but for fans who haven't been following his career over the past decade, here are some interesting facts every fan needs to know about the master of The Wing Clipper.

#5. He is a third-generation professional wrestler

Angel Garza made his debut on Monday Night RAW last week by interrupting his real-life cousin Humberto Carrillo and then opening up a rivalry with him. Carrillo and Garza's careers have been closely linked over the years, which could be because their families are so close.

Both men were introduced to the business at a young age since it's something that was in their blood. Garza's grandfather is a professional wrestler known in Mexico as Mike Segura, also commonly known as "El Ninja". He is also the nephew of Mexican professional wrestler Hector Garza, who is Humberto Carrillo's father.

Garza wrestled throughout his early career from his debut in 2008 up until 2015 under the ring name El Hijo del Ninja which loosely translates to "Son of a Ninja." When Garza signed with WWE back in April 2019, his ring name was changed to Angel Garza instead.

