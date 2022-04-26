5 interesting lesser-known facts about Omos 

Omos is a relatively recent addition to the WWE roster. After making his debut in October 2020, he began rising up the ranks in no time.

While the Nigerian still has a lot to learn about the craft, there is massive potential in the youngster. Should he up his game and put in the work, he could be an exciting prospect.

Omos began his WWE career as AJ Styles' associate on RAW. Together, they won the RAW Tag Team Championships and held them for a few months. Omos eventually split from Styles and ventured into singles competition, where he's been successful so far.

Although the 7-foot-3 superstar became famous after his debut in WWE, there is still plenty to know about him. The story of his transition into wrestling is an interesting one, and there are a lot of lesser-known details about the former tag team champion.

In that regard, here are five things you probably didn't know about Jordan Omogbehin a.k.a Omos.

#5. On our list of lesser-known things about Omos: He was a rookie in a batch of established wrestlers at the Performance Center

The giant was in solid company during his time at the Performance Center

Omos did not have any background in wrestling when he joined the WWE Performance Center in October 2018. It is therefore interesting to note that when he did, it was alongside some very established names in the wrestling industry.

Some of his batchmates, if you will, were Matt Riddle, Mia Yim, Damian Priest, Humberto Carrillo and Chelsea Green. The giant was easily the most inexperienced of them all, which makes his success on the main roster very impressive indeed.

#4. He is in a loving relationship

While many WWE Superstars choose to keep their relationships private, Omos falls in the category of wrestlers who don't mind going public about their relationship.

The young superstar's partner's name is Chey. While she is not famous, a look through her socials reveals that she is a health professional. She is also a pious and devout Christian. Omos is very appreciative of his partner on social media, and if the former tag team champion's captions are anything to go by, Chey is an inspiration to him.

#3. He made the move from Nigeria to the United States for his career

An inspiring bit about Omos' journey is that he comes from relatively humble beginnings. He is Nigerian by birth, but decided to move to the United States of America to earn money and make a living for himself.

At the age of 15, the young Omogbehin boarded a plane from Lagos and ended up in the USA. He only had $1,000 in his pocket, which makes his leap of faith at that tender age all the more amazing.

Having studied in the States and played basketball for a while, the seven-footer decided to try his luck in professional wrestling. WWE signed him to a contract, and he is currently honing his craft with them.

#2. He likes to do food-vlogging

Omos is a full-time professional wrestler, and surprisingly a food vlogger in his free time. He has gone on record to say that he is a big foodie, and has accordingly made his love for food into something more.

Calling himself 'Giant Foodie', the Nigerian began by reviewing a Sushi Station on his Instagram account. There is no doubt that him taking up hobbies as side projects is great on a personal and professional level. If it takes off, it could do for him what UpUpDownDown did for Xavier Woods, to use an example.

#1. Triple H has high hopes for Omos

Triple H is a big fan of Omos

Triple H is reportedly a big fan on wrestling's newest giant, Omos. He is someone who has a keen eye for talent, and it seems the newcomer has passed his eye test. In an interview with Metro UK, The King of Kings stated that he is confident that Omos has all the attributes to succeed in WWE.

“It’s funny, people just see what he does on TV, so they see him the one time a week on TV or whatever. They don’t see him in the gym still, at the PC, they don’t see him in the ring at the PC. They don’t see him training every day, still, to be something special. He’s putting in the effort. He just really is one of those hard-working, hard-work-ethic people that is putting in the effort to really be good at this, and I think he will be.”

Edited by Prem Deshpande