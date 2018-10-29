5 Interesting Records/Statistics coming out of WWE Evolution

Evolution truly was a history-making night for WWE

The women of WWE took center stage in Long Island last night as Evolution was the main trend on Twitter all around the world and it can be agreed that the show more than delivered. Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch went above and beyond in their fight over the SmackDown Women's Championship, whilst Shayna Baszler walked out with the NXT Women's Championship and Ronda Rousey was able to hold on to her Women's title as she overcame the threat of Nikki Bella with her sister Brie at ringside.

The Women's Battle Royal was also a huge success as many WWE Hall of Famers and all round legends of the business made their return to the ring and WWE staged what was an interesting future vs past storyline throughout.

Evolution was a huge step in the Women's Revolution and even though the show itself made history as the first one that the women have ever hosted solo, there were also a number of interesting records made throughout the night.

#5 First ever NXT Championship match at a WWE pay-per-view

Kairi Sane and Baszler collided at Evolution

The NXT Women's Championship was defended at a WWE pay-per-view for the first time in its history as Kairi Sane defended against Shayna Baszler. This was a match that befitted the history that it was given since it included the debuts of Marina Safir and Jessamyn Duke and saw Sane and Baszler raise the bar in their feud

The women are the first NXT competitors to be given a chance to defend their titles at a WW pay-per-view, ahead of all male stars in developmental.

Baszler made some history of her own as part of the match when she picked up the NXT Women's Championship for the second time. The former MMA star is now the first woman in NXT history to have held the title twice.

