5 interesting rivalries WWE can showcase at WrestleMania 34

Five matches that WWE can build for Wrestlemania 34 to make everyone happy.

by Promit Mitra Top 5 / Top 10 27 Oct 2017, 00:15 IST

WrestleMania 34 will be in New Orleans

Wrestlemania is approaching and if anything is lukewarm, then it is the build towards it this year. The WWE Universe can already predict the main event of the show in 2018 -- Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns. The outcome of the main event is also a no-brainer -- The Big Dog slays The Beast to become the King of the Jungle.

Putting the top prize of the flagship show around the waist of someone whose every appearance in RAW has to be promoted as 'The Beast is back' has drawn a lot of criticism.

But, imagine how adverse the situation will be when Roman Reigns beats him for the title at WrestleMania. Given how hard he works and the number of good matches he has put in the last couple of years, it'll be really hard for him to face continuous heat and yet assume to be the 'face' of the company.

While this match looks set in stone, let's discuss the possibility of the five rivalries, WWE can make everyone feel interested about and how they can initiate.

#5 Kevin Owens vs Triple H

Triple H helped KO win the Universal Title

The animosity between Owens and Shane McMahon is red hot right now and things are only going to get uglier with him not making it to the Blue team for Survivor Series. WWE should capitalise on this and let the bad blood continue. Owens can try running riot in the show in an effort to disobey the authority figure.

Triple H could then enter the picture to help keep law and order in place by trying to make truce; but Owens, being Owens, attacks and injures him when he least expects. And, who better to teach Owens what authority means that the King of Kings himself!

Triple H appeared recently in the Smackdown Live show in Chile and fought Rusev. So, him appearing in the blue brand as a babyface will not be out of the blue. This will be a fresh rivalry and additionally, the verbal fight between these two will be equally enjoyable.