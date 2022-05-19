5 interesting stats about WWE Hell in a Cell

One of WWE's most popular pay-per-views/gimmicks is Hell in a Cell. It is one of the most iconic matches the company has pioneered, and has given fans countless memorable moments over the years.

The time when Shawn Michaels defeated The Undertaker in 1997 inside the demonic structure at Badd Blood: In Your House, Hell in a Cell made its way to fans' hearts. It has the charm of a regular match, jaw-dropping leaps of faith and brutality unlike anything else in WWE. It is also unironically the best-named match the company has to offer.

Since its inception in 1997, Hell in a Cell has evolved over the years. Fifty HIAC matches later, we find ourselves in the present day looking forward to Chapter 3 of Cody Rhodes vs. Seth 'Freakin' Rollins. The two superstars will do battle inside the Devil's Playground at the upcoming Hell in a Cell pay-per-view on June 5, and we can't wait for their showdown.

Like every other popular WWE show, there is a lot to history to dissect when it comes to Hell in a Cell. Below are five interesting stats about the event that have defined it over the years.

#5. On our list of defining stats about WWE Hell in a Cell: Only one HIAC match in history was not televised

WWE televises many matches on their shows and pay-per-views, but they book an equal number of dark matches as well. When it comes to HIAC matches, however, the company has only blinked once.

Out of the fifty matches that have taken place inside the cell, only one has not been shown to the WWE Universe. What makes this interesting is that this match was a Fatal 5-Way HIAC match for the WWE Championship. It saw champion John Cena retain his title against Alberto Del Rio, CM Punk, Dolph Ziggler and Jack Swagger in a five-minute sprint of the contest.

The 5:01 duration of the match meant it was the shortest HIAC match in the company's history. It took place on the September 26, 2011 episode of RAW as a dark match, and was over before it even started.

#4. Triple H and Shawn Michaels contested the longest-ever HIAC match

Hell in a Cell is generally associated with long and drawn-out battles of attrition. The match is usually used as a feud-ender, and the performers are given more time to wrap their rivalries up in fine style.

We have seen some incredibly long HIAC matches over the years, but Triple H vs. Shawn Michaels at Bad Blood in June of 2004 took the cake. It clocked at over 47 minutes and was an intense and heated battle between the two superstars.

Michaels struck first and let his opponent bleed by slamming him into the cell wall. HHH returned the favor by attacking HBK with steel steps. The pair traded finishers, but failed to take the win. Ultimately, The Game won after hitting his former DX teammate with two Pedigrees. The crowd appreciated what they had seen and gave The Showstopper a standing ovation.

#3. Mick Foley is the most unsuccessful competitor inside Hell in a Cell

How has Foley never won a match inside The Devil's Playground?

Mankind/Cactus Jack/Mick Foley is a name synonymous with Hell in a Cell. When one thinks of Hell in a Cell, their thoughts gravitate towards The Undertaker, throwing Mankind out of the cell in one of the most shocking moments in WWE history. He was among the most iconic competitors to step inside The Devil's Playground and played a key role in making it a legendary innovation.

However, a rather surprising stat shows that Foley is the most unsuccessful competitor to compete in HIAC matches. Indeed, in his four appearances, he has picked up zero wins, three defeats and one no-contest. He lost to The Undertaker, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and Triple H and wrestled Kane to a no-contest.

The Hardcore Legend's Hell in a Cell stats show that one doesn't need victories to forge an iconic legacy. His losses were WWE's gain, and his work paved the way for the success of the gimmick.

#2. The Undertaker has the most appearances, wins and losses

The Undertaker is synonymous with Hell in a Cell

The Undertaker competed in the first-ever iteration of the match and is responsible for some of the best and most shocking moments in the Hell in a Cell highlight reel.

The Undertaker has wrestled in fourteen HIAC matches, taking eight wins and eating defeat six times. He holds the record for the most appearances, wins and even losses inside the cell, and there is no doubt that he has mastered Satan's Structure. His last appearance inside Hell in a Cell was at WrestleMania 32, where he prevailed over Shane McMahon in a brutal contest.

#1. Roman Reigns is HIAC Iron Man

Roman Reigns has broken many records in WWE and has left his mark on most of the things WWE has offered, including Hell in a Cell.

Reigns has taken the most wins at Hell in a Cell without tasting defeat. Out of the five matches he has wrestled inside the cell, he has won four and had one become a no-contest. He defeated Bray Wyatt, Rusev, Jey Uso and Rey Mysterio to take victories.

The Tribal Chief is well and truly in God Mode like he says, especially inside Satan's Structure. Whoever manages to beat him in an HIAC match will have to pull off something special.

Edited by Neda Ali