5 interesting things WWE Superstars did in India

Vince McMahon is a wise business strategist who has turned WWE into a worldwide brand. The company is no longer exclusive to the United States and has expanded its market all over the world. The craze for professional wrestling is ever-increasing, and Vince knows it very well. That's why WWE has live events (pre-pandemic, of course) in different countries to target new wrestling audiences.

India is another big market for pro wrestling. Over the years, WWE has done many shows in the country. Earlier this year, WWE held Superstar Spectacle on India's Republic Day to celebrate Indian culture. The event also featured several Indian talent mixing it up with top stars from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

In addition to these live events, superstars have also participated in many other activities in India. From tasting their delicious cuisines to playing their popular sports, superstars seem to have a lot of fun with their Indian fanbase.

In this article, let's take a look at five crazy things WWE Superstars did in India.

#5. WWE COO Triple H performs the Bhangra

Triple H vs. Jinder Mahal

2017 was the best year of Jinder Mahal's career. He moved to SmackDown after WrestleMania 33 and quickly became a top superstar. The attempt to target the Indian wrestling market led to Mahal becoming the WWE Champion. He was a decent champion and kept the title for almost six months.

So this happened after Triple H vs Jinder... 😂😂😂 #WWEIndia pic.twitter.com/dbVWJhUnCk — 𝕽𝖆𝖓𝖉𝖞 (@NXTFanNation) December 9, 2017

During WWE's trip to India in 2017, Mahal was scheduled to go one-on-one with The Game, Triple H. It was a marquee match for the Indian audience, who were thrilled to see their beloved superstar colliding with Triple H. The match was decent, filled with hard-hitting strikes from both sides. However, Jinder couldn't break the hometown curse and lost the bout.

Here’s how Triple H vs. Jinder Mahal played out in India https://t.co/4gGh0aQtFD pic.twitter.com/KiNEOV4NWE — Cageside Seats (@cagesideseats) December 9, 2017

However, the big moment came after the match when The King of Kings performed the traditional Indian dance, the Bhangra. It was a light-hearted moment that received one of the loudest pops of the night.

