5 Interesting things you didn't know about NXT Champion Adam Cole

Phillipa Marie 04 Nov 2019, 21:08 IST

Adam Cole has created some interesting facts

Adam Cole was introduced to WWE's main roster audience on Friday night when he had one of the matches of the year against Daniel Bryan in the SmackDown main event. What makes this even better is the fact that the NXT brand didn't make it to Buffalo until mid-way through the show, which means that Cole and Bryan didn't have very long to put their match together.

Of course, this isn't the first time that Cole has been seen on the main roster since he had a cameo in the Royal Rumble back in January 2018, but since then he has been able to become the NXT Champion and dominate the entire developmental brand alongside Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish and Kyle O' Reilly in Undisputed Era.

Whilst Adam Cole has been in the wrestling business for a number of years and is a well-known star, there are many fans who don't know a lot about The Panama City Playboy, so here are five interesting facts about Adam Cole.

#5 He isn't actually from Panama

Adam Cole isn't actually from Panama City, Florida

Many wrestlers have created entirely separate personas for themselves inside the squared circle over the years, and Adam Cole is one of those stars since his character isn't actually from Panama despite many of his moves being named after the state.

Much like Carmella isn't from Staten Island, according to USAToday, Adam Cole was born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania and currently resides in Coral Springs, Florida, which is more than five hours away from Panama City, Florida.

That being said, Cole decided that he wanted his in-ring character to be from Panama, which is why he has a move called Panama Sunrise and is often refered to as The Panama City Playboy.

