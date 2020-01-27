5 Interesting ways to bring back Xavier Woods to WWE

Simon Hannig FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10

27 Jan 2020, 04:49 IST SHARE

New Day

Xavier Woods, the third member of The New Day has been out of action after tearing his achilles at a house show last year.

He tore it while the WWE was doing a tour in Australia back in October. Since then, he has had a successful surgery. The rest of The New Day have been doing just fine without him, as they won the SmackDown Tag Team Titles shortly after Woods went down with the injury.

Currently, The New Day — minus Woods, are in a feud with John Morrison, and The Miz.

However, Woods' presence is missed within The New Day, and within the WWE Universe.

Woods has been keeping busy during his absence, with his YouTube show — UpUpDownDown, among other things.

Let's take a look on how the WWE should write Woods back within The New Day.

#1 Saving The New Day from a 3-on-2 attack

With Kofi Kingston and Big E in a feud against John Morrison and The Miz, and seeing that the Shaman Of Sexy and The A-Lister are heels, it would make sense to prolong this storyline further.

Let's say during a pay per view, The New Day are defending their titles against The Miz, and The New Day retain their titles. The Miz and Morrison get so angry, they start attacking The New Day. The Miz and Morrison can recruit a third Superstar to help them.

This would present the perfect opportunity for Woods come in and rescue Kingston and Big E from the heels. Depending on when Woods is scheduled to return, as it has been only three months into his rehab so far, this storyline would make sense.

Advertisement

If they want to extend this current storyline with The New Day and Morrison and The Miz, and not create a new one for Woods as of now, this would also make sense.

1 / 5 NEXT