5 jawdropping moments from NXT TakeOver: In Your House

NXT TakeOver: In Your House lived up to the TakeOver name even with a less-than stellar line-up. By now, we should know not to underestimate the black and gold brand, and last night proved why.

Aside from the NXT Cruiserweight Championship, every title was on the line, including a returning Million Dollar Championship. On the five-match pay-per-view, we witnessed fantastic feats of athleticism, dominance, and carnage that's expected when you've got WWE Superstars like Bronson Reed, Karrion Kross, Ember Moon, and more.

Barricades were broken, bodies were crushed, and a momentary Undisputed Era reunion surprised viewers. While not the best NXT TakeOver of all time, the event was definitely worth the price of admission.

Today we'll be looking at five of the most jaw-dropping moments from the event.

#5 Cameron Grimes falls from the moon in an NXT ladder match

Cameron Grimes aimed to take himself and the Million Dollar Legacy "to the moon" at NXT TakeOver: In Your House. He succeeded in doing so with a fantastic ladder match against LA Knight. Between this and the ladder match with Jordan Devlin and Santos Escobar at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, NXT is two-for-two with this stipulation this year.

Grimes has captured the heart of NXT's loyal fans ever since he struck it rich and became the HillBillionaire (Technically millionaire but HillMillionaire doesn't roll off the tongue as well). LA Knight has been the perfect foil for him, and both have worked well with Ted Dibiase's Million Dollar Championship in theory.

Falling from the Ladder of the Moon: The Cameron Grimes Story #NXTTakeOver @CGrimesWWE pic.twitter.com/XLRShG3jZA — Bill Shannon (@RealBShannon3) June 14, 2021

Unfortunately for Grimes last night, Knight captured the title at NXT TakeOver after sending Grimes off the top of the ladder, crashing onto another one that was set up on the ramp. It was a terrifying fall, but Grimes came out okay on the other side.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Vishal Kataria