5 Jobbers you would rather see as Champion than Jinder Mahal

A look at 5 WWE jobbers who would make a better job as champion than Mahal

Is there anyone better?

The crowning of Jinder Mahal as WWE Champion was a fine example of surprises not always being a good idea. Nobody expected Jinder to be given this opportunity, but not a lot of people wanted it in the first place.

What his unlikely coronation did do, however, was change the landscape of modern day WWE. In the past, only a very select few could salvage a career from being a jobber. Usually, when that dreaded moniker is put on you, the best you can hope for is a shot at a mid-card title or an unexpected, irony fuelled a rise in merchandise sales.

Jinder is somebody who not only served his time as a jobber but was even let go from the company altogether, only to come back and reach the very top.

After spending a good few years in the gym, Mahal was welcomed back into the fold and now stands atop the WWE machine as its main champion. So, the question remains, if Jinder can do it, why not other jobbers who are currently doing very little on RAW or Smackdown?

Here are five WWE jobbers you would much prefer to see as WWE Champion than Jinder Mahal:

1. Titus O'Neil

The perfect corporate champ?

Titus O'Neil seems to have found a fairly decent role for himself as head of the Titus Worldwide brand. He is effectively a part manager part promoter in a similar way to Paul Heyman, but much lower down the WWE pecking order. However, his time in the ring has been very few and far between recently.

His last real in-ring stint involved a failed attempt to join the New Day, losing to both Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. Unless the Titus Worldwide brand actually goes somewhere, it's not clear what role he is going to be playing for the company going forward.

However, on paper, it does seem rather strange that O'Neil has never been given a shot at a major world championship. The guy has a very traditional WWE 'look', standing at 6ft 6inches and weighing over 270 lbs. He also has a respectable amount of charisma, something he has been able to really showcase during his time managing Apollo Crews.

O'Neil also does a lot for charity, helping deprived children to access school resources and finding them routes to employment. He also visits numerous hospitals in the Tampa Bay area, spending time with children suffering from cancer. If called upon, Titus would be more than capable of doing the media/PR work that the company normally expects from its champion.

His current treatment might have something to do with the sheer pettiness of Vince McMahon. After a small incident in which Titus put his hands on the boss following Daniel Bryan's retirement speech, he was initially given a 90 suspension, which was later revised down to 60 days. We all know how long McMahon can hold a grudge for, so, unfortunately, we might not be seeing Titus with a world championship anytime soon.