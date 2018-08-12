5 Kayfabe Breaking Photos Of The Undertaker

Nicolas Eastwood FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 4.54K // 12 Aug 2018, 07:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

These pictures showcase "The Deadman" out of character - a rarity!

The Undertaker is arguably the greatest WWE Superstar of all time, and his legacy will undoubtedly live on forever throughout time in sports entertainment. There really isn't a wrestler you can find who has been more loyal to Vince McMahon and the WWE than The Undertaker, and this speaks volumes in regards to 'Taker's respect for the business and the WWE specifically.

As many fans will attest to, there will never be another Undertaker in professional wrestling, and his gimmick was one which could have flopped hard had the WWE given the role to the wrong Superstar.

While most WWE wrestlers (even today) try to stay in character away from the cameras as much as possible, few have done so as well as "The Deadman". With a career in the business spanning three decades, you would think "keeping kayfabe" or staying in character would have been entirely impossible - quite the opposite in The Undertaker's case.

There are not many photos around which showcase The Undertaker out of of his on-screen persona, but we have dug deep to find 5 awesome pictures of 'Taker breaking kayfabe - let's get started with this list shall we!

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

#5 The Undertaker Hanging Out With DX Backstage

Is The Undertaker a D-Generation X fan?

Considering The Undertaker has been around the WWE for so many decades, it's not too hard to understand why he would have connections with some of the company's "Attitude Era" Superstars - in this case, Billy Gunn and X-Pac (Sean Waltman) of D-Generation X.

This rare backstage photo showcases The Undertaker alongside the two DX stablemates seemingly having a great time, and the DX shirt Undertaker was rocking alludes to the fact that he's a big fan of the stable. Without question, The Undertaker has earned the respect of the entire locker room, and he continues to be a leader backstage in WWE, whenever he's around.

A classic image that features three legendary individuals that had a massive impact on the business.

1 / 5 NEXT