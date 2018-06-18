Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 key statistics coming out of Money in the Bank 

History was made last night at Money in the Bank.

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 18 Jun 2018, 19:05 IST
5.27K

Money in the Bank could arguably be considered one of the top five pay-per-views in WWE, annually it has become one of the most anticipated events over the past eight years and now even the women have been given the opportunity to become Miss Money in the Bank as well.

This year's show boasted Ronda Rousey's first ever singles match in WWE, a hotly anticipated Last Man Standing Match between AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura, the showdown between Carmella and Asuka for the Women's Championship, and obviously the two Money in the Bank ladder matches, which definitely lived up to the hype.

As with every WWE pay-per-view, records are made, statistics are renewed and there are new facts that WWE's commentary team can throw around for the next month.

There were a number of facts and stats that the WWE Universe should be aware of following this year's Money in the Bank event, and here is just a handful of them.

#5 Braun Strowman becomes the 10th man to win MITB on his debut mat

WWE has its first ever Monster In The Bank
WWE has its first ever Monster in the Bank

Braun Strowman dominated the competition in last night's Money in the Bank ladder match before he was able to sweep aside Kofi Kingston at the top of the ladder and lift the briefcase for the first time.

Strowman's win last night means that he is the first man to win both the Greatest Royal Rumble and the Money in the Bank contracts and the second man to win The Rumble and a contract in the same year, although there is only a two-month gap between his two victories.

Strowman made his debut in the brutal match last night and his win makes him the 10th man in history to win the contract on his debut. The last man to lift the case on his debut was Baron Corbin last year when he swept aside his opposition but was unable to successfully cash in his contract.

Other notable names who have managed this feat include Seth Rollins back in 2014, John Cena in 2012, Daniel Bryan in 2012 and even Edge all the way back in 2005 when Money in the Bank was still a gimmick match at WrestleMania.

Just in case you were wondering, The Monster Among Men, didn't waste any time calling out Brock Lesnar following his victory either.

