5 key takeaways from the WWE 2K20 cover reveal video

Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns land the cover of WWE 2K20

History was made today as WWE officially announced that "The Man", Becky Lynch, along with Roman Reigns, will grace the cover of the WWE 2K20 video game, being released on October 22nd.

Speaking about landing the cover of the game, Lynch told WWE.com:

“My career has been about breaking barriers and doing what nobody else has done before. Being the first female Superstar on the cover of a WWE 2K video game is no exception.”

Additionally, Roman Reigns tweeted the following, offering the first look at his playable character in the upcoming video game.

Here’s the first look at my character in #WWE2K20. Oh, and I’m also on the cover 😎 #ad Check it out: https://t.co/YjTJSMn2nE pic.twitter.com/WfPLGH06Fn — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 5, 2019

In case you missed it, below is the full cover reveal video. On that note, let's take a look at 5 key takeaways from the first glimpse at WWE 2K20.

#5 Becky Lynch is the new Steve Austin, not Kevin Owens

Becky Lynch

WWE 2K20 will not become available until October 22nd, but the video game has already made history in its initial announcement.

For the first time in video game franchise history, a female WWE Superstar will grace the cover of the game as Becky Lynch, known as The Man in WWE, will be a cover star along with Roman Reigns.

The game also makes history as it becomes the first in the franchise to feature two Superstars on the cover, as all previous incarnations of the game only featured one Superstar.

Lynch and Reigns now join elite company in “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, The Rock, John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins and AJ Styles as video game cover stars.

Judging by the cover release video, Lynch is certainly being positioned as the new Steve Austin in WWE, entering the video to the famous sound of "glass breaking", which catches the attention of Austin himself, who is featured in the video.

