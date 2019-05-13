×
5 Last minute changes Vince McMahon could make before WWE Money in the Bank 2019

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
74   //    13 May 2019, 10:38 IST

Money in the Bank's approaching and things are picking up
It's been a really long wait since WrestleMania, but it's finally time for the first pay-per-view event of the new WWE season. Money in the Bank will come our way very soon indeed and it could feature some extraordinary matches and segments.

But at the same time, there's a chance that WWE could make a few last minute changes to the card to add an element of anticipation and surprise to the show. Let me list a few potential changes that Vince McMahon could make to ensure that the show ends up doing well.

As always, I invite your thoughts, comments, and opinions in the section below this one. What are the changes that you would personally like to see in the card?

Bear in mind that these changes could be necessary as Money in the Bank will coincide with the final episode of Game of Thrones, which has incredible buzz around it.

#5 Vince McMahon appoints himself or Shane McMahon as a special guest referee

There's just something missing from the Roman Reigns vs. Elias match, isn't there? I mean I'm sure it'll be a fine match because both men are rock solid performers. But it doesn't feel as big as a Roman Reigns match usually does.

And we also know that Roman Reigns' main feud is with the McMahon family and not with Elias. So could we see Vince McMahon appointing himself or his son as a special guest referee? That's the only way that the match will feel a lot more special than it is right now.

I'm guessing that the big money match for SummerSlam is one between Roman Reigns and Shane McMahon. This could be the first step when it comes to making that huge match happen.



Tags:
WWE Money in the Bank The IIconics The Viking Raiders Roman Reigns Vince McMahon
