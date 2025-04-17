5 last-minute decisions Nick Aldis can take on SmackDown that will shake up WrestleMania 41

The final SmackDown before WrestleMania 41 is WWE's last stop before The Show of Shows this weekend. A stacked line-up, which could have major immediate complications, has already been confirmed for Friday night.

John Cena returns to the blue brand two days before he faces Cody Rhodes in the main event of Mania: Night Two. The Street Profits will defend the WWE Tag Team Championship against Motor City Machine Guns. Furthermore, the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal will also take place on SmackDown.

Despite a stacked card, Nick Aldis could create more buzz on SmackDown by dropping these five bombshell announcements, elevating hype heading into The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#5. Nick Aldis announces a stipulation for the WWE Women's Championship Match at WrestleMania

The build to the WWE Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 41 has been controversial. Charlotte Flair's cheap shots and assaults at the beginning of her feud with Tiffany Stratton made the champion look weak.

To fuel their program, both women reportedly took unscripted personal jabs at each other during a controversial promo exchange, which left a bitter taste. Nonetheless, since Flair won the Women's Royal Rumble to set up her bout with Stratton, WWE wants this to feel like a genuine and exciting marquee match.

Therefore, Nick Aldis could add a hardcore stipulation to add hype at the eleventh hour. A No Disqualification match fits the personal arc attached to the story and gives the women more freedom to structure their offense.

#4. The SmackDown General Manager books a Multi-Man Tag Team Ladder match for the WWE Tag Team Championship

Many fans were surprised by WWE's decision to book The Street Profits vs. Motor City Machine Guns on SmackDown before WrestleMania 41. DIY's exclusion from the title picture also drew more eyebrows.

However, the Profits vs. Machine Guns this Friday could be a prelude to more exciting things at The Show of Shows. DIY could attack both teams during the match, ending it in a DQ. This would prompt Nick Aldis to book a Multi-Man Tag Team Ladder match for Mania.

It could be a three-way or four-way. In case of a Fatal Four-Way, Aldis could allow a young team on the roster, like Pretty Deadly. Alternatively, the Hardy Boyz could surprise the WWE fans with a return at Mania again.

#3. Aldis announces that The Wyatt Sicks will return at WrestleMania 41

Despite moving to SmackDown months ago, The Wyatt Sicks are yet to debut on the blue brand. The sinister faction was absent throughout the Road to WrestleMania, but that doesn't rule out an appearance at Mania itself.

Nick Aldis could confirm that Uncle Howdy would return alongside his faction mates at Mania. No segment or match could be announced, but an appearance could be confirmed.

The SmackDown GM's announcement would cause a stir on social media, as it would be intriguing to see how such a unique appearance would play out at The Show of Shows.

#2. The GM could tease a massive return on Sunday

Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena isn't expected to have a clean finish, as fans expect a chaotic climax to their highly anticipated encounter. The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin are heavily rumored to get involved in the main event of The Show of Shows.

While Nick Aldis could spoil The Rock's return at Mania by announcing it beforehand on SmackDown, he could also tease an earth-shattering appearance by The Texas Rattlesnake.

John Cena is confirmed to appear on SmackDown, and Aldis could warn Cena not to take Rhodes lightly, as The American Nightmare may have some help come Sunday.

#1. He could announce a mystery opponent for Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41

After Kevin Owens had to miss WrestleMania due to neck surgery, Randy Orton took out his frustrations on Nick Aldis, who told The Viper he was without an opponent at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Aldis and Orton came face-to-face on SmackDown last week, and a match between the two was teased. Nonetheless, there is no official word on the 14-time World Champion's status for Mania, but that could change this Friday.

The SmackDown GM could confirm that he has found an opponent for The Viper at Mania, but he would not reveal the identity of the said person. This would set the stage for Aleister Black's return along the same lines as Cody Rhodes' comeback in 2022.

