5 last-minute favorites for the WWE Women's Royal Rumble

The 2021 WWE Women's Royal Rumble match is now less than a week away. Speculation regarding the possible winner has been underway for months, but now it is heating up even more.

30 women across RAW, SmackDown, and NXT will be coming together in the ring to compete for a title shot at WrestleMania 37 this spring. The Royal Rumble can be one of the most unpredictable events in the WWE calendar and is often one of the most anticipated by fans.

Many women of WWE have declared their entry for the 2021 Royal Rumble. So far multiple RAW and SmackDown stars, including Nia Jax, Alexa Bliss, and Peyton Royce, have made their intentions known to the WWE Universe.

As the 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view draws closer, here are five last-minute favorites to win the 30-women match.

#5 Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley

Bayley wasn't in the 2020 Royal Rumble match, as at the time she was holding the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. She did feature in the 2019 and 2018 matches, the latter of which she was eliminated by her former best friend Sasha Banks.

As the 2021 Royal Rumble draws closer, Bayley has emerged as one of the favorites to win. On SkyBet, Bayley is listed as the fifth favorite.

Despite losing the SmackDown Women's Championship to Sasha Banks at Hell in Cell, Bayley is still one of the top stars of WWE's Blue Brand and has even recently launched her own chat show segment, Ding Dong Hello.

A Royal Rumble win for Bayley could set off a fresh chapter in her rivalry with Sasha Banks, or even restart the feud that she had throughout 2020 with the current RAW Women's Champion and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka.