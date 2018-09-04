5 Last-Minute predictions for WWE SmackDown Live (4 September 2018)

Samoa Joe will challenge for the WWE Championship at Hell In A Cell

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown Live will take place in Detroit, Michigan on Tuesday.

One of the biggest storylines heading into the show surrounds the upcoming WWE Championship match between AJ Styles and Samoa Joe, with “The Phenomenal One” preparing to defend his title against his fierce rival at the Hell In A Cell pay-per-view on 16 September.

As of the time of writing, the only match announced for this week’s episode is Rusev Day vs. SAnitY vs. The Usos, with the winners going on to face The Bar next Tuesday to determine the #1 contenders for The New Day’s SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

The build-up to Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse also looks set to continue this week, while Charlotte Flair will almost certainly seek revenge on former best friend Becky Lynch after last week’s latest attack.

Elsewhere, Naomi has been teasing all week on social media that she needs a partner to help her out in her ongoing battle with The IIconics, while Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton are both advertised for the show ahead of their upcoming Hell In A Cell match.

In this article, let’s take a look at five last-minute predictions ahead of the episode.

#5 Will Shinsuke Nakamura find an opponent?

Shinsuke Nakamura has been largely forgotten as United States champion

Speaking in an online exclusive video last week, United States champion Shinsuke Nakamura said he is refusing to compete on SmackDown Live until he finds an opponent “worthy of his time”.

“The King of Strong Style” has retained the US title on two occasions, both times against Jeff Hardy, since winning it from “The Charismatic Enigma” at Extreme Rules in July, but he hasn’t been involved in a meaningful rivalry over the last couple of weeks.

There is a serious lack of people on the SmackDown Live roster who could challenge for the title at the moment, with Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, R-Truth and Tye Dillinger the only babyfaces not involved in another storyline.

None of those four guys are likely to win a singles title any time soon, so let’s predict that Nakamura will go another week without finding a new challenger.

Prediction: Another week with no US title storyline

