5 Last-Minute predictions for WWE Raw (15 October 2018)

Dean Ambrose and Bayley are scheduled to appear on the show

The latest episode of WWE Raw takes place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Monday.

One of the biggest storylines heading into the show involves Ronda Rousey, who was attacked last week by The Bella Twins to set up a Raw Women’s Championship match against Nikki Bella at WWE Evolution.

Two Crown Jewel World Cup qualifying matches have been announced for this week’s episode, with Seth Rollins facing Drew McIntyre and Dean Ambrose taking on Dolph Ziggler.

With WWE Evolution just two weeks away, we can expect to see plenty of storyline development from the likes of The Riott Squad, Nia Jax, Ember Moon and Bayley in the women’s division, while the build to Trish Stratus & Lita vs. Alexa Bliss & Mickie James will continue.

Elsewhere, Bobby Lashley is set to feature following his attack on Kevin Owens, Kurt Angle could make an appearance after winning last week’s Global Battle Royal, and WWE is teasing that The Brothers of Destruction could respond to D-Generation X.

In this article, let’s take a look at five last-minute predictions ahead of the show.

#5 Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre (World Cup qualifier)

Seth Rollins is the current Intercontinental champion

The Crown Jewel World Cup currently consists of four well-known Superstars with storied WWE careers (John Cena, Kurt Angle, Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton), while Rey Mysterio could be added to that list when he faces Shinsuke Nakamura in a qualifier on Tuesday's milestone SmackDown 1000 episode.

It seems that WWE is putting as many recognisable names in this eight-man tournament as possible, which means we're more likely to see WrestleMania 31 headliner Seth Rollins take part instead of Drew McIntyre, who is only just reaching his peak as a WWE Superstar.

There is a chance that McIntyre walks away with the victory – he has had Rollins' number on multiple occasions over the last few months – but we'd be foolish to bet against the Intercontinental champion.

The most intriguing World Cup qualifier on Monday is between these two guys' tag partners (more on that shortly).

Prediction: Seth Rollins def. Drew McIntyre

