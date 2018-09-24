5 last minute predictions for WWE Raw (24 September 2018)

The Shield stood tall on last week's Raw

The latest episode of WWE Raw takes place in Denver, Colorado on Monday.

One of the biggest storylines heading into the show surrounds the Raw Tag Team Championship, which Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler will defend against The Revival, in the night’s featured match.

It has also been announced that Brie Bella will return to action against Riott Squad member Ruby Riott, while Elias will go one-on-one with Bobby Lashley (w/Lio Rush).

We can expect to see more build-up to the Super Show-Down event, which takes place on 6 October, with Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman all advertised to appear this week.

Further down the card, WWE is speculating on its site that the rivalry between Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss could be renewed, while there is likely to be more developments in the storyline between The Ascension and Bobby Roode & Chad Gable.

In this article, let’s take a look at five last-minute predictions ahead of the episode.

#5 Brie Bella vs. Ruby Riott

Brie Bella is also competing on SmackDown Live right now

The Bella Twins will team with Raw Women’s champion Ronda Rousey to face The Riott Squad at the upcoming Super Show-Down event.

Last week’s Raw saw The Riott Squad attack Natalya, Ronda's training partner, and all three women then set their sights on “The Baddest Woman On The Planet” in the middle of the ring.

That’s when Brie and Nikki made the save for Ronda, kick-starting this rivalry ahead of next month’s match in Melbourne, Australia.

It’s worth noting that Ronda is usually in the main graphic on WWE's site ahead of episodes of Raw, as you can see here for next week's show in Seattle, but she is nowhere to be seen on the advertisements for this week's Denver show.

With that in mind, the numbers game will surely play a part in this match, with Ruby getting the win.

Prediction: Ruby Riott def. Brie Bella

#4 Bobby Lashley vs. Elias

Bobby Lashley and Elias are long-term rivals

Lio Rush made one of the best first impressions of anybody who has made the step up to the main roster from WWE’s developmental system in recent years.

Bobby Lashley’s new manager talked the talk (and showed off his impressive athletic ability in the process) while “The Dominator” walked the walk, immediately making this duo fan favourites with the audience.

Ahead of this week’s match with Elias, one imagines that the Lashley-Lio alliance will get off to a winning start, so let’s go with the former ECW champion.

Prediction: Bobby Lashley def. Elias

