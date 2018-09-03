Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Last-Minute predictions for WWE Raw (3 September 2018)

Danny Hart
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
15.67K   //    03 Sep 2018, 16:20 IST

Sha
Shawn Michaels and Alexa Bliss will both make appearances

The latest episode of WWE Raw will take place in Columbus, Ohio on Monday.

One of the biggest storylines heading into the show surrounds the Universal Championship, which Roman Reigns will defend in a Hell In A Cell match against Braun Strowman on 16 September.

As of the time of writing, two matches have been announced for this week’s episode, with The Bella Twins returning to face The Riott Squad and The Revival getting another opportunity at the Raw Tag Team Championships against The B-Team.

Elsewhere this week, Shawn Michaels will make a special appearance to promote the upcoming match between The Undertaker and Triple H at Super Show-Down, while Ronda Rousey is advertised for the show ahead of her Raw Women’s Championship defence against Alexa Bliss at Hell In A Cell.

Further down the card, the rivalry between acting General Manager Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley looks set to continue, while Titus Worldwide are expected to feature after a split between Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews was teased again last week.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In this article, let’s take a look at five last-minute predictions ahead of the episode.

#5 How will WWE manage the Kevin Owens situation?

Kevin Ow
Kevin Owens "quit" WWE last week

Kevin Owens shocked the WWE Universe last week when, shortly after losing an Intercontinental Championship match against Seth Rollins, he told the Toronto crowd, “I quit” before walking to the back.

Of course, this is all a storyline – KO recently signed a long-term deal with WWE – but we still don’t know when he’ll next appear on our screens and if he’ll be back to team with Elias against John Cena and Bobby Lashley at Super Show-Down in October.

WWE has a habit of bringing people back quickly in situations like this – CM Punk (2011) and Dolph Ziggler (2018) being the most famous recent examples – so how will they handle his ‘exit’ on this week’s episode?

Let’s predict that Michael Cole & Co. will mention Owens on commentary during a match involving Rollins, and WWE will try to make us all forget about him over the next few weeks, making his inevitable return a bigger deal.

Prediction: Brief mention but no appearance

Danny Hart
ANALYST
A football writer by trade, Danny began covering the crazy world of pro wrestling in 2017 and he hasn't looked back! If you enjoy his articles, click 'follow' to receive his new content.
Contact Us Advertise with Us