5 Last-Minute predictions for WWE Raw (8 October 2018)

Ronda Rousey and Roman Reigns will feature on Raw

The latest episode of WWE Raw takes place in Chicago, Illinois on Monday.

One of the biggest storylines heading into the show involves The Shield, who defeated Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre in a six-man tag match at Super Show-Down on Saturday.

With WWE Evolution three weeks away, we can expect to see developments in the Alexa Bliss vs. Trish Stratus and Mickie James vs. Lita rivalries, while there is yet to be an announcement about who Ronda Rousey will face at the event.

WWE is also speculating on its website that there could be further fallout from Triple H vs. The Undertaker and Bobby Lashley & John Cena vs. Kevin Owens & Elias at Super Show-Down.

Elsewhere, The Ascension are likely to feature following Konnor’s victory over Bobby Roode last week, while the rivalry between AOP and The B-Team should continue.

In this article, let’s take a look at five last-minute predictions ahead of the episode.

#5 What's next for Bobby Lashley?

Bobby Lashley teamed with John Cena to defeat Kevin Owens & Elias

The Super Show-Down match between Bobby Lashley & John Cena and Kevin Owens & Elias went exactly as expected, with Cena tagging in towards the end to hit his "Sixth Move of Doom" on Elias and pick up the victory.

Moving forward, Lashley's rivalry with Owens & Elias will surely continue on Raw, especially as we're yet to see the former ECW champion's hype man, Lio Rush, in a main-roster match.

No segment or match involving this rivalry has been announced yet for Raw, but let's predict that Lashley & Rush will join forces to pick up their first victory as a duo.

Prediction: Bobby Lashley & Lio Rush def. Kevin Owens & Elias

#4 Will Ronda Rousey’s next challenger be revealed?

Ronda Rousey's Evolution opponent hasn't been announced yet

With just 20 days to go until WWE Evolution, it's still not clear who Ronda Rousey will defend her Raw Women's Championship against at the event.

The most obvious opponent seems to be Nikki Bella, who teamed with Rousey and Brie Bella at Super Show-Down to defeat The Riott Squad.

There was a hint of dissension between the duo on Saturday when they were deciding who would begin the match. In the end, Nikki got her way and Rousey later tagged in to pick up the win with a double armbar on Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan.

The build-up to Evolution will be a major part of Monday's episode, so it wouldn't be at all surprising if Nikki laid down a challenge to face Rousey at the history-making PPV.

Prediction: Nikki Bella challenges Ronda Rousey

