5 Last-Minute predictions for WWE Raw before SummerSlam (13 August 2018)

Kurt Angle is the Raw General Manager

The final episode of WWE Raw before SummerSlam 2018 will take place in Greensboro, North Carolina on Monday.

One of the biggest storylines heading into the show surrounds Roman Reigns’ upcoming Universal Championship match against Brock Lesnar, while all eyes (and ears) will be on Renee Young as she makes her Raw commentary debut alongside Michael Cole and Corey Graves.

As for this week’s in-ring action, The B-Team will put their Raw Tag Team Championships on the line in a Triple Threat tag match against The Revival and The Deleters of Worlds, and Alexa Bliss will prepare for her SummerSlam match against Ronda Rousey by facing Natalya.

Elsewhere on the show, the build-up to Kevin Owens vs. Braun Strowman, Baron Corbin vs. Finn Balor and Bobby Lashley vs. Elias is set to continue, while Dolph Ziggler and Seth Rollins will have a contract signing ahead of Sunday’s Intercontinental Championship encounter.

Further down the card, the returning Ruby Riott will feature after vowing to tear The Boss ‘n’ Hug Connection apart last week, and Mojo Rawley is likely to seek revenge following his defeat against Bobby Roode.

In this article, let’s take a look at five last-minute predictions ahead of the episode.

#5 Will Braun Strowman’s losing run continue?

Braun Strowman will face Kevin Owens at SummerSlam

Braun Strowman’s current tally of three televised losses in a row is hardly Curt Hawkins levels of bad, but it’s still significant when you consider that he hasn’t been on a winless streak like this since way back in January 2016.

Heading into SummerSlam, “The Monster Among Men” has to get back to winning ways as he prepares to put his Money In The Bank contract on the line against Kevin Owens on 19 August.

Jinder Mahal continues to be involved in the Strowman vs. Owens story as we get closer to the PPV, so let’s predict that Mr. MITB will pick up a victory over the former WWE champion to gain some much-needed momentum – and send a monstrous message to KO – ahead of next Sunday’s big match.

Prediction: Braun Strowman defeats Jinder Mahal

