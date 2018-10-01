5 Last-Minute predictions for WWE Raw before Super Show-Down

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.79K // 01 Oct 2018, 16:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Shawn Michaels is expected to come out of retirement

The final episode of WWE Raw before Super Show-Down takes place in Seattle, Washington on Monday.

Four matches from the Raw brand will feature on the card in Melbourne, Australia: The Undertaker vs. Triple H, The Shield vs. Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens & Elias vs. Bobby Lashley & John Cena, and The Riott Squad vs. Ronda Rousey & The Bella Twins.

The biggest storyline heading into this week’s episode involves The Shield, who overcame mind games from Strowman, Ziggler & McIntyre to defeat Baron Corbin & AOP in last week’s main event.

It has already been announced that Owens will go one-on-one with Lashley on Monday, while Ronda will warm up for Saturday’s six-woman tag match by facing Ruby Riott.

Elsewhere on the show, Shawn Michaels is scheduled to appear to hype the ‘last time ever’ match between The Undertaker and Triple H.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

We can also expect to see a development in the storyline involving Chad Gable, Bobby Roode and The Ascension, while there should be an update on Liv Morgan following the injury she sustained against Brie Bella last week.

In this article, let’s take a look at five last-minute predictions ahead of the episode.

#5 Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Lashley

Will Kevin Owens be up to his old tricks again?

It feels like every match involving Kevin Owens on Raw has the potential to end in a disqualification, count-out or no contest.

Whether he has Chris Jericho, Sami Zayn or Elias at ringside to help fight his battles, KO is the absolute king of shenanigan finishes in WWE.

With five days to go until the Super Show-Down match against Bobby Lashley & John Cena, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Elias gets involved (guitar smash, perhaps?) and Lashley wins via disqualification.

That way Elias & Owens can stand tall and gain some bragging rights, without actually winning, before they inevitably lose to Cena on Saturday.

Prediction: Bobby Lashley def. Kevin Owens via disqualification

1 / 5 NEXT