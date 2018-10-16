5 Last-Minute predictions for WWE SmackDown 1000

Evolution will reunite for the 1000th episode of SmackDown

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown Live takes place in Washington, DC on Tuesday.

This will be the long-awaited 1000th episode of the show, with star names including The Undertaker, Edge, Rey Mysterio and all four members of Evolution advertised to appear.

Two World Cup qualifying matches have been confirmed for the episode – Rey Mysterio vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev vs. The Miz – while we can expect to see further developments in the Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair storyline ahead of WWE Evolution.

It is also being advertised that Lynch will face Flair and AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan & Mysterio will join forces against Samoa Joe, The Miz & Nakamura, but those matches are likely to be untelevised.

Elsewhere, the build to Styles vs. Bryan at Crown Jewel is expected to feature prominently, while Aiden English will inevitably continue his recent mind games with Rusev.

In this article, let’s take a look at five last-minute predictions for the show.

#5 Rey Mysterio vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (World Cup qualifier)

This will be Rey Mysterio's first match back in WWE

After months of speculation surrounding his future, Rey Mysterio recently signed a full-time deal with WWE.

He is already being advertised for multiple live events and matches over the next few weeks, starting with a World Cup qualifier against Shinsuke Nakamura in the featured match of SmackDown 1000.

The following names have qualified for the World Cup tournament at Crown Jewel so far: John Cena, Kurt Angle, Jeff Hardy, Randy Orton, Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler.

Notice anything about them? They are all American!

For that reason, it'd be foolish to bet against another American joining the list, so let's go with the returning Mysterio.

Prediction: Rey Mysterio def. Shinsuke Nakamura

#4 Rusev vs. The Miz (World Cup qualifier)

The Miz lost in 145 seconds against Daniel Bryan at Super Show-Down

The second World Cup qualifier on the show will see Rusev take on The Miz.

Neither man has a huge amount of momentum right now, with Rusev embroiled in the Milwaukee scandal with Aiden English and The Miz making excuses for his 145-second loss to Daniel Bryan at Super Show-Down.

It'd be awfully strange to have a World Cup tournament with seven Americans and one Bulgarian, so let's go with The Miz to pick up the win following interference from English.

Prediction: The Miz def. Rusev

