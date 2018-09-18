5 Last-Minute predictions for WWE SmackDown Live (18 September 2018)

The Miz will host an episode of Miz TV this week

The first episode of WWE SmackDown Live since Hell In A Cell takes place in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Tuesday.

One of the biggest storylines heading into the show surrounds Becky Lynch, who defeated former best friend Charlotte Flair on Sunday to become the SmackDown Women’s champion for the first time since 2016.

We can expect to see all the fallout from Hell In A Cell on Tuesday’s episode, with Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles, Samoa Joe and The New Day all advertised to appear following their involvement in matches at the PPV.

It has been confirmed that WWE champion Styles will go one-on-one with Andrade “Cien” Almas on this week’s episode, while United States champion Shinsuke Nakamura will put his title on the line against Rusev.

Elsewhere on the show, following The Miz & Maryse’s victory over Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella, WWE is advertising that there will be a special episode of Miz TV featuring a “mystery guest”.

In this article, let’s take a look at five last-minute predictions for the show.

#5 Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev (United States Championship)

Will this be the end of Rusev Day?

While Shinsuke Nakamura sat on the sidelines at Hell In A Cell, Rusev teamed with Aiden English in a losing effort against SmackDown Tag Team champions The New Day on the event’s kickoff show.

English produced one of his best performances on the main roster but, once again, he proved a liability to the tag team and a clumsy miscommunication with Rusev ultimately led to them losing the match.

This has happened on so many occasions over the last few months, so isn’t it about time one of them turned against the other and the duo officially split up once and for all?

Instead of Rusev turning heel on his unreliable partner, let’s predict that English will cost “The Bulgarian Brute” in his United States Championship match against Nakamura this week – only this time he’ll do it on purpose.

Prediction: Aiden English turns heel by costing Rusev

