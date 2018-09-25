5 Last-Minute predictions for WWE SmackDown Live (25 September 2018)

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.88K // 25 Sep 2018, 17:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Paige is the SmackDown Live General Manager

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown Live takes place in Denver, Colorado on Tuesday.

One of the biggest storylines heading into the show surrounds SmackDown Women’s champion Becky Lynch, who insulted Charlotte Flair last week by demanding that her former best friend raise her arm and call her “Queen”.

Elsewhere, the WWE Championship No Disqualification match between champion AJ Styles and challenger Samoa Joe at Super Show-Down will be made official when the two rivals have a contract signing this week.

As for the other titles on the blue brand, Tye Dillinger has challenged United States champion Shinsuke Nakamura to a match, while Big E will face Sheamus to continue the build to The New Day vs. The Bar in Melbourne, Australia on 6 October.

In the non-title storylines, the build-up to Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz at Super Show-Down will rumble on, Randy Orton is set to feature after warning last week that he has his sights set on his next victim, and Rusev, Aiden English, Carmella, Asuka and Jeff Hardy are also advertised to appear.

In this article, let’s take a look at five last-minute predictions for the episode.

#5 WWE Championship contract signing

This rivalry has become very personal

WWE contract signings never end well, as AJ Styles found out earlier this year when he got so frustrated by Shinsuke Nakamura’s actions that he lent across the table and slapped him in the face.

“The Phenomenal One” tweeted on Monday that this signing will not end like the last one, so it’ll be interesting to see what he does if and when Samoa Joe makes another comment about his family.

Let’s predict that they’ll both sign the contract and the WWE champion will flip out at the end when Joe makes another remark about Wendy, Styles’ wife.

Prediction: AJ Styles attacks Samoa Joe

1 / 5 NEXT