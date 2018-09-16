5 last minute predictions you need to know - WWE Hell in a Cell 2018

Rumor has it that Brock Lesnar may play a part in the main event

WWE Hell in a Cell is around the corner. And the final match cards look ready. The marquee matches are looking really interesting - Braun Strowman is taking on Roman Reigns for the Universal Title inside the steel cage, Samoa Joe is challenging AJ Styles for the WWE championship, Randy Orton will face Jeff Hardy in a steel cage, and Becky Lynch will face her former best friend Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown women's championship.

Although the card is all set, there are a bunch of rumors floating around. Some of them are reported by legitimate magazines, whereas the others are just random speculations. We can only know the legitimacy of these rumors once Hell in a Cell is done and dusted.

In this article, we have compiled a list of significant rumors in the air and are giving our thoughts on it. Please read this article with a pinch of salt as WWE is known for making several last-minute changes. Lets get this out of the way first - CM Punk is not returning.

#5 Return of Brock Lesnar

The Big Dog and The Beast Incarnate

Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2018. The next night, Kurt Angle denied Brock invoking his rematch clause for the Universal Championship at Hell in a Cell. There have been rumors alluding to the return of The Beast Incarnate in some capacity at the main event between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman.

However, Brock Lesnar is in line for a UFC match against Daniel Cormier. He has not stepped into an octagon to fight since his 2016 bout against Mark Hunt. Brock is currently training to get in shape for his return match, and he has no intention of losing it. Thus, I don't see Brock dedicating his precious time to a brief run with WWE.

My take: Not happening

