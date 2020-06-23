5 'lasts' of The Undertaker's WWE career

We look at the last few milestones of The Undertaker's legendary WWE career following his retirement.

During his 30-year WWE tenure, The Phenom has scripted a legacy that will never be matched.

Raunak Jaiswal FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

The Undertaker is arguably the greatest WWE Superstar of all time

Over the last two months, the WWE Universe has had unprecedented access to the life of the man known as Mark Calaway through the five-part docuseries 'Undertaker: The Last Ride'. The Undertaker was seen in a new avatar throughout this WWE Network special, chronicling the events of his career in the company.

Throughout the series though, The Phenom's retirement was a central agenda, which led to speculation that he could indeed call it quits soon. And after spending 30 years in WWE, The Undertaker finally did hang up his boots in the final chapter of The Last Ride with these words:

"At this point in my life, and in my career, I have no desire to get back in the ring. This time the cowboy really rides away."

The Undertaker indeed has nothing more left to achieve. He's accomplished various milestones while in the WWE and vowed millions worldwide. Taking the theme of his last few years in the company forward, let's take a look at a few of the 'lasts' from The Deadman's iconic career.

#5 The Undertaker's last pay-per-view appearance in front of a live audience

The last time fans saw The Undertaker inside a WWE ring

The world as we know it has changed in 2020. Mass gatherings are a strict no-no and thus, we've been seeing WWE programming without fans in attendance since March this year.

Given that The Undertaker has had such an impact on fans worldwide, it's imperative to talk about the last time a live audience was able to witness the toll of the bell as The Phenom walked down the entrance ramp. It was at Super ShowDown 2020 in Saudi Arabia, where The Undertaker made his presence felt.

Advertisement

The Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match was on, and AJ Styles had just eliminated R-Truth with Rey Mysterio being the last entrant in the match. However, he was attacked by Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows. The Phenomenal One asked the ref to declare him the winner by forfeit but it was then that lightning struck.

The Undertaker attacked The OC backstage before making it out to the ring outside. He chokeslammed a flabbergasted Styles and pinned him to eventually win the Tuwaiq Trophy.

1 / 5 NEXT