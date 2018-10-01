5 least impressive finishing moves in WWE

Finishers are one of the most important parts of a WWE Superstar mystique. It is that one move that the man or woman has perfected, which when timed right, can have a superstar win a match, capture a championship or even end a career.

Whether it's Steve Austin's Stunner, or Daniel Bryan's YES! Lock, a superstar can be a huge part in taking a wrestler to superstardom.

But not every superstar can be blessed with an incredible finisher. Here are 5 of the worst finishers in WWE.

The Claw

Less used in the modern day, there was a time when the dreaded Claw would be the most feared move in wrestling.

Sadly, the move relies only on the image, and very little on actual performance. A superstar would be forced to the ground by an opponent holding them, and that's it. No shock value, no big finish, just being held.

Whilst Mick Foley has perhaps the most famous claw, in the Mandible Claw, it doesn't make the move any more interesting, even with Mr. Socko.

The Knockout Punch

A deadly move for the Big Show, the 7-footer actually debuted the move in 2008, after returning with a dramatic weight loss.

But with all the spectacle of the punch, it is just that, a Punch. Wrestlers have taken plenty of punches over their careers, but for some reason, this one punch is supposed to be deadly.

Perhaps it would've worked for a boxer gimmick like Marc Maro, but for superstars such as Big Show, it seems odd. At least William Regal added the Brass Knuckles.

The Splash

The ultimate weapon of the Ultimate Warrior, the Hall of Famer would use the move to capture the WWF Championship at WrestleMania VI, defeating Hulk Hogan.

However, the move is far from effective. Warrior would run, build momentum and the crowd into a frenzy, before stopping and splashing, killing all momentum.

Whilst the Warrior may have used the move successfully, looking back, it is far from impressive.

