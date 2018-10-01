Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 least-scary 'scary' wrestlers

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
817   //    01 Oct 2018, 20:51 IST

Enter caption

Wrestling and fear go hand-in-hand. After all, the whole premise of the show is based around men and women using their strength and dominance to hurt their opponents in the pursuit of championship gold.

From undead monsters such as The Undertaker to deranged psychotics such as Mankind, there have been plenty of scary wrestlers in wrestling.

Most recently, we have seen teams of monsters, such as the evil, corrupting Wyatt Family, and the superstars of SmackDown Live having to deal with the twisted SANITY.

Even baby faces Finn Balor is no stranger to the dark side, channelling his inner Demon King when it is needed.

But some stars, try as they might, just failed to terrify the fans. And with this being the month of Halloween, here are the 5 least scary, 'scary' wrestlers.

#5 Seven

It's hard to tell if this can even count. For months, promos featured on WCW TV, featuring Seven, a creepy white-faced demon, beckoning to a young child.

Played by Dustin Rhodes, the character was a far cry from the equally bizarre Goldust, who the son of the American Dream played in the WWF.

However, in his first appearance in person, Rhodes completely dropped the gimmick cut a shoot promo in his own voice, saying the character was truly bad.

Instead, Rhodes opted to just be himself in WCW but would return to the WWF as Goldust in 2002.

It only made one appearance at a live event, but Seven has lived in infamy for how quickly it was dropped.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
The Undertaker Mick Foley
Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 23-year-old wrestling fan, who started watching in 2003. He is also a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University. When not writing, he enjoys watching movies, reading comics, meeting with friends and terrorizing the city of Tokyo.
5 Wrestlers who finished a match while injured
RELATED STORY
5 wrestlers who still hold grudges against WWE
RELATED STORY
10 Most Popular WWE Wrestlers According to Google Trends...
RELATED STORY
Wrestlers who married fellow wrestlers
RELATED STORY
Top 6 scariest wrestlers in the history of WWE
RELATED STORY
5 Best Wrestling Matches of 2000
RELATED STORY
5 Best Wrestling Matches of 2004
RELATED STORY
10 Careers taken up by Wrestlers after retiring
RELATED STORY
5 Wrestlers who are being overlooked by fans
RELATED STORY
4 interesting things you can buy from WWE Shop
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us