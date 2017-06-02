5 legendary things Vince McMahon has done outside WWE

There's 'no chance' that you'll walk away from this the same.

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle 02 Jun 2017

Vince has a fascinating past

Vince McMahon is considered to be an evil genius by the many superstars who have gone in and out of WWE over the years, with the company essentially defining his existence in a lot of ways. He lives, eats and breathes WWE, and that’s been the case for near enough three decades now, but what else has Vince been up to since first hitting the limelight?

Quite a lot, actually, with his outside projects gaining a great deal of attention in the public eye. Of course, prior to listing these things we’re going to have to clear a few things up: with the main one being that legendary doesn’t always mean ‘good’. More often than not, in fact, legendary can mean something entirely different and can be construed as something negative.

In any case you’re in for a certain mix of emotions when it comes to the entries, with some of these things bringing back fond memories and others making you want to crawl up into a ball and die. Whatever the case may be it makes for a fascinating trip down memory lane, even if some of the stops prove to be a tad painful.

With that being said, here are five legendary things Vince McMahon has done outside WWE.

#1 XFL

This could’ve better

The XFL was an alternative to the National Football League, with Vince McMahon seemingly going power crazy and wanting to capitalise on the sport. In order to make it seem different from all other forms of gridiron, he made the somewhat bizarre decision to include several ‘new rules’ that didn’t really add all that much to the games.

As you can imagine, the XFL was quite the failure, with dwindling attendances being one of the main factors behind its demise. In total, it’s believed that Vince lost a STAGGERING $100 million on the project, and even then we aren’t sure whether it’s as devastating as his inability to get Roman Reigns over.

Madness...