5 legends who never competed in the Royal Rumble match (and probably never will)

The Royal Rumble match is one of the most awaited professional wrestling events. 30 Superstars enter the ring, but only one prevails. While the rest have to leave the arena empty-handed, those stars at least get the chance to participate.

Every year, several members of the promotion fail to make it to the match. For example, despite years in the company, names like Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford will be entering the match for the first time in 2022.

Prominent names like Shane McMahon and Ronda Rousey are yet to appear in the Rumble. But their chances of doing so in the future are considerable, unlike many others.

Several famous stars of the business never had a chance to enter the Battle Royale. Hence, let's look at five such legends who have never competed in the Royal Rumble (and probably never will).

#5. The Brooklyn Brawler never entered the Royal Rumble match

The Brooklyn Brawler, AKA Steve Lombardi, is one of the most famous superstars who never made it to the 30-man-matches. He was 27 when the event was first organized and was a part of the promotion for several more years.

Brawler is known for his non-televised dark matches in Vince McMahon's promotion. He generally competed in the opening dark matches to hype up the crowd before the main shows.

As you may have guessed, he participated in the dark matches before Royal Rumble. But he never entered the infamous Battle Royale.

As of now, Lombardi is a semi-retired star. While many legends have made one-off appearances in the match, the likeness of the Brooklyn Brawler entering the match seems highly unlikely, especially amid new talent.

#4. D-Von Dudley may never enter the Royal Rumble

D-Von Dudley never competed in the Royal Rumble. The only Dudley to ever enter the 30-man match was Bubba Ray, who did so in the 2015 edition.

While he never competed in the Battle Royale, D-Von has had six matches in the event's history. One of the bouts was the first-ever tables match in WWE between The Hardy Boyz and The Dudley Boyz in 2000.

As D-Von has retired from wrestling, it seems unlikely that he'll return to compete in the event.

#3. The Dragon never fought in the famous Battle Royale

Wrestling legend Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat never made his way into the 30-man match. However, he did compete at the inaugural Rumble event in 1988.

In a highly anticipated match, the Hall of Famer squared off against Ravishing Rick Rude. The Dragon never returned to the event for any kind of match. With his last match coming in 2010, it seems like a pipe-dream for him to enter the Rumble.

#2. The Stinger never entered the Royal Rumble

Royal Rumble never saw The Icon competing against 29 other men. In his brief WWE tenure, Sting has contested only four matches.

After years of eluding Vince McMohan, Sting's in-ring career in WWE finally began after the 2015 Rumble and ended before the 2016 edition. Thus, there was no chance he could enter the event.

Though he is still competing as a wrestler in AEW, it is debatable if he would rejoin WWE to compete in the Battle Royale.

#1. Scott Hall/Razor Ramon has never competed in the 30-man match

It is undoubtedly a shocker that Scott Hall has never competed in the 30-man battle royale. He had two different stints in WWE as Razor Ramon and Scott Hall. However, he never participated in the Rumble match under either gimmick.

He, however, has participated in the show four times, each time in a title match. Though his ally Kevin Nash returned for a Rumble appearance in 2011, Hall is yet to make an appearance. Considering his age and retirement, he may not do so in the future.

