5 Legends That Could Return At WrestleMania

Jake Sasko FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 106 // 04 Apr 2019, 18:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Will We See Any Legends Return At The Grandest Stage Of Them All?

It's WrestleMania season everyone, so anything can happen.

Because anything can happen it makes people wonder if any of the WWE legends that we know and love will return to the company at WrestleMania.

If they do, it is usually not a long term storyline. The usual occurrence is that of legends like Steve Austin, Mick Foley and Shawn Michaels returning for a segment at the Show of Shows, so they can beat up some lower-card superstars and generate some hype.

Overall, it doesn't matter if it is just a one-night thing, because when that music hits, and a legend walks down to the ring, we all lose our minds, no matter whether we are watching from home or there in person.

Some WWE legends could be returning this year at 'Mania and these are the 5 who are the most likely candidates -

#5 Shawn Michaels

"Mr. WrestleMania" Shawn Michaels could appear at the event

Do you remember that Shawn Michaels wrestled last year? I honestly forgot, and that's depressing. But let's forget about Saudi Arabia and remember the legendary heartbreak kid.

There is nothing I love more than watching a perfectly-delivered superkick, and although he is old now, HBK can probably still perform a good one.

He is definitely going to be in town for the show as he is a producer in NXT, but it is not guaranteed that he will appear. He could do a few different things if he does appear on the show - he could interrupt the Elias concert and maybe give us a verse of 'sweet chin music' that we can remember forever.

He could interfere in his best friend, Triple H's match against 'The Animal' Dave Batista. He interfered in Hunter's match with Sting at WrestleMania 31, and could likely do the same thing again this year. Either way, it is always a treat to listen to his entrance music.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement