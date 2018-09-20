5 Legends Who May Return For A Saudi Arabia WWE Show

WWE and Saudi Arabia have entered into a 10-year deal

The WWE will host their second event in Saudi Arabia on November 2nd, Crown Jewel. The main event: Roman Reigns defending the Universal Championship against Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar.

It was a shock when Lesnar marched out during the Hell in a Cell bout between Strowman and Reigns. As evident by his smaller physique, Lesnar is currently training for a UFC heavyweight title fight. The money offered for a one-off return in Saudi Arabia was enough to convince Lesnar to interrupt his fight camp.

The allure of that seven-figure payday persuaded another former WWE Champion to step back into the ring: Shawn Michaels.

After turning down multiple offers to return in the past nine years, it’s looking likely HBK will tune up the band at Crown Jewel. If the reports are to be believed, Michaels will reform D-Generation X with Triple H to tangle with The Brothers of Destruction – The Undertaker and Kane.

Many are disappointed that Michaels grand return is occurring on a hastily announced event and not at WrestleMania – where HBK initially retired. The Saudi Arabia shows are WWE’s priority now; they are more lucrative than even WrestleMania.

WWE want big names to justify the Saudi government's sizeable investment. For the Greatest Royal Rumble event, the Saudi Crown Prince apparently requested “Yokozuna and the Ultimate Warrior.”

Getting those two would be a bit tricky but here are five more legends that could be convinced to return to the ring for a future show in the oil-rich country.

#1: The Rock

The Rock hasn't wrestled an actual match since WM29

The last time The Rock had a proper one-on-one match (his 7 second bout against Erick Rowan doesn’t count), he tore his pelvis, causing delays on Johnson’s various projects which certainly didn’t please movie executives.

Since then, The Rock has kept his appearances strictly out-of-the-ring. However, if Rock wanted to get back in the ring, no pencil pusher in Hollywood is going to stop him.

There are a plethora of opponents for ‘The Great One’ to tangle with: The most obvious being a matchup against his cousin and current top star, Roman Reigns. The match could serve as another ‘passing of the torch’ moment. Rock and Triple H still have unfinished business after Rock and Ronda Rousey embarrassed Hunter and his wife Stephanie at WrestleMania 31 in 2015. Let’s not also forget, Rock and John Cena are still tied at one-apiece.

While these matches may happen one day, The Rock would want them to take place on the largest stage possible, WrestleMania.

While Rock would make more cash if he were to compete on a Saudi event, ‘The People’s Champion’ is not motivated by money, he’s already made enough in Hollywood. Only the prestige of WrestleMania could convince The Rock to “lay the smackdown” one more time

